Alexis Skyy’s ‘Bad B–ches’ Post Derails After Fans Slam Her Provocative Pic

Fans of “Love and Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy are dragging her for the company she keeps.

The 25-year-old television personality was spotted hanging out with Instagram models Ariana Fletcher and Jazmin Renae. The trio was spotted at a nightclub together while posing it up for the ‘Gram.

In a group pic, Skyy was photographed licking Fletcher on the face while grabbing her buttocks. Renae placed her hand on Fletcher’s waist and stuck her tongue out. Skyy captioned the post “Gang of bad b–ches 🔥🔥🔥”

(From left) Alexis Skyy, Ariana Fletcher and Jazmin Renae. @alexiskyy/Instagram

The image immediately led to a backlash.

“More like pass arounds 😣,” one person commented at the time.

Another added, “Why this photo look like it stank 🤢.”

Other folks gushed over the group’s beauty and doused Skyy with compliments.

“I’m definitely here for this 😍🙌🏾,” one fan said at the time. “Uhmmm I’ll still just take you 🧐.”

“Y’all would be cute together lowkey ☺️☝️😘 i need gang like this,” another added.

“All these bad b–tches and you the baddest one of them all,” one fan wrote. ” I want you bae 💥.”

Skyy’s “bad b–tch” post comes a few days after she posted a candid video of herself displaying her curvaceous body in a red bra, black thong, fishnet stocking and a pair of stiletto pumps.

Flossing her appearance to her three million followers, she captioned her post “The butterfly effect 🦋” and added in another, “I need it all right now.”

Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

In other news, Skyy announced last month to her fans that they’ll be able to follow her life on her upcoming YouTube channel. She wrote on Nov. 15, “YALL READY FOR MY YOUTUBE the rest of the car ride is coming 😄🤣😂 clearly I don’t know the dance.”

Fans were more than excited about the mother of one’s YouTube channel and flooded her with support.

“Team @alexisskyy_ stay popping and on fleek mode 💯,” a fan said at the time. ” I’m subscribing to your channel babe. You the realest”

Another added, “Openness is everything happyness is all about. Yes please i would love to follow your YouTube channel 💕”