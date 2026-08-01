‘Why’d You Shoot?’: Body Camera Catches Texas Cop Questioning Colleague After He Shoots at Black Woman Running to Her Home

Newly released body-camera footage from the Fort Worth Police Department is raising fresh questions after one officer appeared to challenge his partner’s decision to open fire on a woman who was running toward her home, asking, “Why’d you shoot?” moments after the gunshot rang out.

The video, released Friday by the Texas city, stems from a July 15 encounter in southwest Fort Worth that ended with an officer firing a single round at 33-year-old Leandra Johnson. She was not struck by the bullet and was taken into custody. The department has since opened an internal investigation into the officer’s use of force.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Belshire Court around 8:45 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a woman had fired a gun into several trees in the neighborhood.

Leandra Johnson was shot at by a Fort Worth Police officer. (Photo: Fort Worth Police Department/body camera screenshot)

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The 911 Call

Audio released alongside the body-camera footage captured the caller telling dispatchers they initially believed the loud noises were fireworks before realizing they had likely heard gunfire.

“We thought we heard fireworks from our backyard, but evidently we heard two gunshots,” the caller said, adding that the woman had fired toward a tree in the front yard before providing a description of her clothing and appearance.

Police Arrive on Scene

According to police, responding officers spotted Johnson near her home. Body-camera footage shows officers ordering her to stop as she ran toward the residence. Seconds later, one officer fired a single shot in her direction but missed.

Almost immediately after the gunshot, the second officer questioned what had happened.

“Why’d you shoot?” the officer asked.

The officer who fired responded that he believed Johnson had reached into her purse. Police later said in a statement that the officer feared she might have been attempting to retrieve a firearm.

The footage also captures the tense moments after Johnson was handcuffed. As officers restrained her outside the home, a child walked out of the residence. Johnson instructed the child to return inside and “call your dad.”

No Gun Found

Despite the officer’s belief that Johnson was armed, investigators said no handgun was recovered from her purse, on her person, or during the initial search of the property.

Authorities later obtained a search warrant for the home, where detectives recovered ammunition matching the caliber of a spent shell casing found near the reported shooting site.

Investigators said they also located an empty firearm box containing paperwork for a silver-and-black handgun that matched descriptions provided by witnesses, according to police. However, the gun itself was never found.

Police said detectives determined that several members of Johnson’s family were inside the home during the incident and that multiple people entered and exited the residence after the officer fired, before investigators were able to fully secure the scene.

“After the shot was fired, several people moved in and out of the home before the scene could be fully secured,” the department said in a news release. Officers conducted what police described as an extensive search of both the residence and surrounding area but were unable to locate the firearm they believe Johnson used.

Before the release of the body-camera footage, Fort Worth police said officers attempted to detain Johnson after she matched the description provided by the 911 caller.

Investigators said she ignored commands to stop and continued running toward her house. Police previously stated that at least one officer saw Johnson begin reaching into her purse, prompting the decision to fire. Johnson was not injured and surrendered shortly afterward.

Authorities also said Johnson’s husband initially refused to leave the residence while officers sought to execute a search warrant, leading the department to request assistance from its SWAT team. During the search, investigators recovered ammunition they said matched evidence collected from the scene where witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

Johnson now faces charges of evading arrest or detention and discharging a firearm, according to police.

Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Police Department said its Major Case Unit is reviewing the shooting to determine whether the officer’s use of force complied with department policy.

Officials identified the officer who fired as a two-year veteran assigned to the South Patrol Division and said he has not previously been involved in any other critical incidents.