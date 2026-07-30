‘We Have To Fight’: WNBA Fan Grossly Spits on Woman’s Face In Shocking Video After Caitlin Clark Leads Indiana Fever To Victory Over Seattle Storm

WNBA fans of the Seattle Storm were understandably not pleased to see Caitlin Clark drop 32 points on Tuesday during a 105-95 victory for the Indiana Fever.

In a gross act caught on video, though, one of those fans appeared to lose all sense of self-control when she chose to spit on a woman, who was cheering for the Fever and Clark after the final buzzer sounded in Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The spitting incident was captured in a video posted to TikTok after the game.

An unidentified fan was seen spitting on a woman after the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm on July 28. (Photo: Tik Tok/@la_rosa_velpe)

The TikTok video of the spitting fiasco, posted by user “la_rosa_volpe,” included the words: “This Seattle Storm fan just spit in my face because Fever won.”

The Seattle Storm fan appeared to direct a heavy stream of liquid toward the woman supporting the Fever.

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The Indiana fan then quickly lowers her phone camera and is seemingly heard on the video chasing after the spitter while promising to call the cops.

The video can be seen below, but be warned that it does contain NSFW language.

The spitting fan’s shocking behavior had some on social media calling for a permanent ban from WNBA arenas.

“First, if someone did this to me, we have to fight, because that is disgusting and disrespectful to the highest degree,” BSO’s Robert Littal wrote.

“Hopefully, the (Seattle Storm) and (WNBA) ID’d the person and banned them from the arenas because it’s just a game.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no official public update from the Seattle Storm on the disgusting situation.

First, if someone did this to me, we have to fight, because that is disgusting and disrespectful to the highest degree. Hopefully, the @seattlestorm and @WNBA ID'd the person and banned them from the arenas because it's just a game. https://t.co/NgvGxTNMfl — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) July 29, 2026

This was unfortunately not the only controversial moment to come out of the matchup between the Storm and Fever.

Seattle co-owner Celeste Keaton reportedly called two young women, who were sitting courtside to support the Fever and the team’s guard Sophie Cunningham, “f—ing insane.”

Cunningham recently spoke out in support of not allowing “biological men” to compete in women’s sports during an interview with ESPN. A small group of fans gathered outside the arena prior to the Fever-Storm meeting with signs and pictures of Cunningham, as they rallied in support of statewide initiative 638, which would ban transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams at Washington state schools.

“I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY,” Cunningham wrote on X Wednesday following Keaton’s interaction with the two Fever fans. “Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table!

“You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon yay for gifts.

“Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

The WNBA fined the Storm an undisclosed amount, and Keaton is barred from attending the next five Seattle home games.

“We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game,” the Storm said in a statement. “We apologize that this happened.

“Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”