‘Karma Hit Her Fast’: White Woman Hurls N-Word At Black Men Then Calls 911, But She Didn’t Expect to End Up in Handcuffs, Viral Video Shows

A white woman was caught on camera spewing the N-word at a group of Black men and then, in a moment of poetic justice, a Black police officer arrested her.

A July 27 TikTok video has been making the rounds showing an unidentified woman spiraling into a racist meltdown in the middle of the day on an Austin, Texas, street.

The brief 25-second clip didn’t reveal the full sequence of events, but it was clear “karma hit her fast,” as the caption put it. After her failed attempt to publicly humiliate the Black men in her vicinity with the slur, the consequences were seemingly swift.

A Texas woman was caught on a viral video hurling racial slurs before she was arrested. (Photos: Instagram/r.tvisuals)

Viral Video Shows Interaction

The video opens with her screaming that she has epilepsy, but her words immediately after undercut any sympathy from viewers online.

She yelled, “You f—ing touch me again, you Black f—ing [N-word]. F–k you.” The men on the receiving end audibly gasped, and then one said, “I knew it would come out.”

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The woman then told the group she was calling 911, saying, “I don’t give a f–k.”

The video was set to the catchy tune, “Ya Going to Jail Tonight” by King Trot, a Las Vegas street performer who became internet famous for his real-time roasts of passersby.

Commenters on Instagram can’t get enough of the “hilarious” song, or the irony of a racist Karen being busted by a Black cop.

“The Black cop was the icing on the cake,” exclaimed one person on Instagram. Another person wrote, “I wish I could’ve seen her face when a black officer showed up for her to explain.”

Another chimed in, “She got what she deserved. Quick and immediate. I love that song by the way.”

Online users have identified the woman as Lexa Peyton, whose public profiles connect her to Soma Integrative Wellness. Posts also allege that a gym she frequented revoked her membership after the footage circulated.

Despite the lack of details about the argument, the video is striking a chord because it depicts a familiar pattern: a white person desperately reaching for a racial slur when cornered or challenged. It’s less about anger in the moment than about an old, ugly instinct — using the word to put someone in their place.