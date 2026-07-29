‘He Sets a Culture’: Fury Erupts as Pennsylvania DA Faces Calls to Resign After ‘Racist’ Comments Following Viral Detainment of Black Teen

A community in Pennsylvania is calling for a district attorney and detective to resign following a controversial viral video.

The second installment of “Justice for Juveniles Peace Walk” happened Monday in Williamsport. At least 100 people attended, according to Williamsport City Councilman Jonah Milliken.

The first demonstration happened earlier this month. They’re in response to the recent rise in gun violence in the community as well as the detainment of 18-year-old Jessie Lopez Jr.

Williamsport community is calling for the district attorney and a detective to resign. (Photo Courtesy of Jonah Milliken)

Several people wore hoodies as an homage to Lopez, who was wearing one when stopped by police.

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Officer Goes Viral

The teenager was detained by an officer earlier this month. The officer, Lycoming District Attorney’s Office Detective Tyson Havens, cited him for jaywalking.

Lopez’s father, Jessie Lopez Sr., accused the officer of racially profiling his son.

“My son is a good kid; he works two jobs,” Lopez said. “He just graduated from high school, and we’re trying to get him signed up for the Navy. I try to stay on top of him myself. He might be 18, but you know, he’s my baby.”

District Attorney Jumps in to Defend

Atlanta Black Star then spoke with Lycoming County District Attorney Tom Marino about the detainment and how his office was handling the situation.

“In the Black community … there’s no supervision of the kids,” Marino said. “The father’s gone. … Whether in jail because of possession of guns or selling drugs … the mother unfortunately has half a dozen kids, and the father is not around to support them.”

Marino called ABS’ reporter, and she identified herself as a member of the media prior to his comments.

“I have several good friends, African-Americans, some work in the court, some are in law enforcement. Some are involved in big business around the area,” he said.

Marino told Atlanta Black Star in another call he wants to arrange a roundtable with the Black community to try and figure out how to curb teenage gun violence.

“The question is how are we going to stop 13, 14, 15, 16-year-olds from carrying guns and killing each other? They’re not killing white people. And white people aren’t killing African Americans. They’re killing their own young people,” Marino said.

Community Responds

Many Black fathers showed up at the protest in response to Marino’s comments.

Councilman Milliken said he grew up in Williamsport and was disappointed by the district attorney’s comments.

“This is our chief law enforcement officer, leader, etc. for my county,” he said. “He sets a culture in that position, whoever he or she is in that position, they set the tone, and they set a culture.”

Milliken won his first election this past January. He said he has yet to have any in-person interactions with Marino or Havens.

“Not only did [Marino] make a racist comment, he made it in response to a racist event,” Milliken said. He told ABS Marino was not at the office during the protest.

Jessie Lopez Sr. said he is working on taking legal action to defend his son.

Milliken said the right thing to do now is for Marino and Havens to resign or be removed from their positions.