‘All It Takes is One Punch’: White Man Tries to Fight Black Teens at Pool—Quickly Learns Why You Should Keep Your Hands to Yourself

A single punch at a community pool has ignited a debate over when fighting is justified.

According to a July 23 video circulating online, an older white pool-goer, barefoot and in swim trunks, lunged toward a young Black man after a brief exchange of words.

The older man threw the first punch but missed as the young swimmer dodged the blow.

White man learns hard lesson after starting fight with Black boys (Photo: Instagram/atlblackstar)

A second young Black man approached and ordered the aggressor to leave. Despite the obvious age and size gap — and likely against his better judgment — the white man swung again. This time it landed.

He got served a “one piece meal,” as one commenter on Atlanta Black Star’s Instagram put it.

The young Black swimmer had fired back with a swift punch to the nose, knocking the older man to the ground. He landed between the hot tub and the pool’s shallow end, and the back of his head appeared to hit the cement hard.

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Self-Defense?

The altercation was over within seconds, but a conversation about self-defense has been brewing ever since the video surfaced online.

Atlanta Black Star viewers were divided on the issue, with many siding with the young Black men at the pool. As one no-nonsense commenter wrote: “You hit someone, expect to be hit back.”

“You can’t feel entitled going around putting your hands on anyone cause you feel like you can,” read a top comment. “And nowadays our teenage boys, when they hit, that’s all it takes is one punch.”

“Nope, his old self knew better!” another reasoned. “You don’t get to assault someone just because you’re old!! Give respect to earn it!”

Dozens of viewers, whether reacting to a lack of common sense or a misguided sense of entitlement, said they were stunned the older man “put hands” on the two young adults. One commenter wrote, “How some people think they aren’t going to be hit back is so incredible to me.”

Most commenters who sided with the older man argued that age and circumstance should always factor in. “This is not ok, the old man was wrong, but it’s never ok to punch an old man, even if he is crazy and he punched the first,” one wrote.

But one commenter, a self-identified martial arts instructor of 40 years, offered a more cautionary read: “The subsequent head impacting the concrete is potentially fatal,” he warned. “I would hate to ever see a young brutha defending himself being brought up on any serious charges. Sometimes less is more.”