‘You’re Way Too Old for This!’: White Woman Takes Black Boutique Owner’s Kindness for Weakness During Dispute Over Returned Undergarments

The internet is getting its knickers in a twist over a resurfaced video of an older white woman getting physical with a Black store cashier. And it was all because of returned Spanx undergarments.

According to Chanel Dorn, an employee of Lady Bo$$ Boutique in Yuba City, California, the woman had tried to return the undergarments without the tags. Although returning such items is prohibited, she still kindly received store credit.

The woman then spent the next hour and a half browsing the store, allegedly making rude remarks along the way without purchasing anything else.

White woman causes scene at Black-owned boutique over returned undergarments (Photos: TikTok/chaneljdorn)

“We were still being nice. Bringing every single item to her,” explained Dorn in a follow-up account of the 2022 incident. “We had to read every single size and price to this woman because she said she didn’t bring her glasses.”

Somewhere along the way, the woman got fed up and refused to leave empty-handed.

By the time the camera was rolling, the woman had allegedly tried to grab the returned underwear and her receipt off the cashier’s counter.

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“I’m telling you I’m not the one you want to do this with,” said the employee of the now-shuttered boutique. “Leave my store. Stop trying to steal my stuff. … You’re way too old for this.”

Crossing her arms, the woman told her to go ahead and call security. She also threatened to call the cops herself in the process.

Dorn recounted, “She said she was gonna call the cops and have us removed. I was nervous they were gonna believe her.”

A moment later, the woman lunges forward to grab the undergarments, and the two ended up tussling.

The cashier had to escort the woman out herself, after yelling at her to leave multiple times.

When security arrived 30 minutes later, the woman had already left the Yuba Sutter Marketplace mall.

‘She Should Know Better’

The Spanx fiasco seemed like a clear-cut case in the employee’s favor, but the clip has stirred up conversation online.

Some commenters wanted a faster, less confrontational response. “Too much talking,” wrote one viewer on Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram. “Y’all love debating versus calling security or the police. Then you give them a chance to hit or spit on you or provoke you more until it gets physical. We need a training class.”

Another asked, “Why not just give her the receipt, though? Like sometimes you’re just being combative with old people when you don’t have to.”

But many felt that, regardless of age, “she should know better.”

“The elderly woman was told to leave. Why didn’t she just comply?” asked one flummoxed commenter, concluding the woman was “overprivileged and underdisciplined.”

Another put it more bluntly: “Baby, you said leave my store too many times! I would have dragged her out!”