‘She Should Be Arrested Herself’: Black Indiana Teen Sues After White Female Cop Accuses Him of Attempted Murder Until Video Evidence Exposed Her Blatant Lie

Had it not been for the video, Dailen Brewer would be facing several decades in prison on fabricated charges of attempted murder of a police officer in Indiana earlier this year.

But the 18-year-old Black man still spent four days in jail with no bond until prosecutors reviewed body camera footage and dismissed the charges.

Last week, Brewer filed a federal lawsuit against Indianapolis Police Sgt. Robyn Frazier and the city of Indianapolis, accusing the defendants of violating his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights through fabrication of evidence, malicious prosecution, and defamation.

Dailen Brewer, an 18-year-old Black man, has filed a lawsuit against Indianapolis Police Sgt. Robin Frazier, pictured in the middle, for falsely arresting him on attempted murder charges, which were dismissed when her own bodycam video contradicted her narrative. (Photo: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

The Park Encounter

The incident took place on April 12 after Brewer drove into Riverside Park with a friend in the passenger seat, described in the lawsuit as a popular gathering place for young Black people.

Inside the car were two legally owned firearms: an AR-style rifle and a revolver. Indiana allows citizens at least 18 years old to carry guns, either concealed or openly, as long as they do not have a felony or a violent domestic assault misdemeanor.

Indianapolis police said Brewer drove around barricades and entered the park through an exit lane at around 6:45 p.m. The park closes at 7 p.m.

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The police statement posted on its Facebook page said Sgt. Frazier approached the car and observed a long gun between the legs of the passenger.

“As the Sergeant repositioned, the driver, identified as Dailen Brewer, appeared to point a revolver in her direction,” the police statement said.

“Brewer made a gesture like he pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. He looked down at his gun as if he were surprised by this.”

“The Sergeant drew her own gun and ordered Brewer to open the car door, which he did. He then dropped the revolver and raised both hands.”

Affidavit Contradicts Video

The claim states Brewer entered the park through an entrance, driving around two police cars that “were not positioned in such a manner that would indicate the park was closed or the entrance was blocked.”

Frazier drove one of those vehicles, then followed Brewer into the park until he parked. She approached the car on foot and opened the driver’s-side door.

“When the door opened, Brewer was visible on Frazier’s body-worn camera with his hands up in the air, and his firearms were on the floor, with one between his legs. Brewer’s hands remained raised the entire time,” the claim states.

“Sgt. Frazier attempted to remove Brewer from the vehicle, but the car was still in gear and started to roll.”

“When Brewer attempted to place the vehicle in park, Sgt. Frazier drew her firearm for the first time and pointed it at Brewer and his front seat passenger, who also had his hands clearly raised,” the claim continues.

“Brewer immediately stopped attempting to take the vehicle out of gear.”

The video shows Brewer never placed his hands on his gun, but Frazier claimed in her affidavit that he pointed it directly at her.

“Sgt. Frazier saw the barrel end of the revolver point in her direction,” the affidavit states, according to the claim.

“Brewer raised the revolver, then dropped the gun and raised both hands.”

Frazier arrested Brewer on several felonies, including resisting law enforcement while drawing a deadly weapon, intimidation of a public servant, pointing a loaded firearm, attempted murder, and pointing a firearm.

“Sgt. Frazier fabricated the entire paragraph referenced above, and Brewer never touched the firearm in Sgt. Frazier’s presence,” the claim states.

Watch the video below.

Social Media Backlash

Despite video evidence contradicting her account, Indianapolis police posted Frazier’s version of events on its Facebook page the following day under the headline, “Firearm Pointed at IMPD Sergeant During Dangerous Encounter.”

“Our officers responded with professionalism and action, maintained control under extreme pressure, and prevented what could have been tragic outcomes,” the Facebook post states.

As usual, initial comments came from locals thanking police for “cleaning up the streets,” as one commenter wrote.

The Facebook post, which also includes information about an unrelated incident, remains on the page, but now commenters are criticizing police for fabricating the narrative in their favor.

“So where is the follow-up post correcting the false narrative pushed by Police Sgt. Robyn Frazier about innocent young Black man Dailen Brewer?” asked one commenter.

“Did I miss it? If so, please provide the link. Because the same energy used to push accusations and amplify Sgt. Frazier’s narrative should be used to loudly and publicly acknowledge that this young man is INNOCENT.”

Several other commenters agreed.

“Why hasn’t Sgt. Robyn Frazier been fired and charged with perjury yet? She lied on a sworn affidavit, definitely unfit for duty. Her cases need to be reviewed,” wrote a second commenter.

“Wow, take down this lie,” added a third commenter. “The DA dropped these bogus charges four days later thanks to the officer’s own body cam video that refutes her statement! She should be arrested herself.”