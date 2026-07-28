‘Ridiculously Racist’: Nolan Wells’ Mother Reportedly Faces Attacks in Professional Life as New Document Reveals Teen Was ‘Drinking Heavily’ Before Disappearance

As Nolan Wells’ family fights for answers, supporters say his grieving mother is being bombarded with one-star reviews at her job.

Christine Wonsley, who works as a family medicine nurse practitioner, is reportedly facing a wave of negative reviews as her son’s case gains national attention, according to a widely shared Threads post.

“All she did was ask what happened to her child. These people are ridiculously racist, stupid, & evil,” the user wrote.

Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, hit with negative workplace reviews as investigation into son’s death continues (Photos: Facebook, Memorial Health System/Brandy McGill)

The three reviews in the post claim that they “would not recommend” Wonsley and that they would be “looking for another medical provider”.

Atlanta Black Star was unable to locate the alleged reviews on Google and could not confirm whether they were ever posted, removed, or deleted.

Wonsley has not responded to these review claims. However, she makes it clear on Facebook that her only concern is finding out what happened to her son.

‘Drinking Heavily’

New information surrounding Wells’ death continues to come forward. A new document from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources says witnesses told investigators that 18-year-old Wells had been drinking heavily with friends on Horn Island, Mississippi.

The document obtained by ABC News was sent on July 5 by a Marine patrol during attempts to find Wells after he went missing. It was included in an email that listed basic information about the teen, including his physical description.

Authorities found Wells’ body a day later on the northern tip of the island.

The official autopsy report from the state Medical Examiner’s Office, along with the toxicology results, remains pending. Meanwhile, a private autopsy commissioned by Wells’ family classified both his cause and manner of death as “undetermined pending investigation.”

Chaos on the Boat

The newly released document comes after an audio call Wells’ friends made to Sea Tow was made public.

During the call, the boat operator asks for help because the bilge pump isn’t working and the boat is sinking. He wanted the boat to be “unsank” and towed back to shore.

Many people online speculated that the caller was drunk because he was unable to answer basic questions from the dispatcher.

Nolan Wells' enhanced audio from the emergency call raises questions.



🔉: DMR/imagn pic.twitter.com/icFjp3CWX0 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2026

People have also been trying to decipher voices and sounds heard in the background of the call.

In a Threads post made by anasellschicago, she claims you can hear someone call Nolan’s name before the dispatcher picks up.

“In the very beginning, you hear a young lady in the background say, “Is he dead?” and then you hear someone yell “Nolan” and then “oh my god” and then slight panic,” she wrote.

Many others agreed. “Someone else says, ‘Nolan, wake the f up.’ A female’s voice asked if he was dead, so like we all suspected, they know, and they’re lying,” one user wrote.

Wells’ friend, Warren Hudson, admitted in a podcast interview that the group had been drinking that day on the boat.

Maintaining Innocence

Friends of Wells continue to give their side of the story surrounding the day that he died.

Warren Hudson maintains that the last time he saw Wells was around 3 p.m. that day, when Wells refused to get on the boat to return inland because he wanted to spend time with a girl.

Another document ABC News obtained reinforced that claim. A police report from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said, “several friends that traveled to the island on the vessel with Nolan” told authorities “that when they left he was in the company of an unknown female and that he chose to remain at the island.”

Wells’ parents have always maintained that their son knew to leave with the group he came with. They also pointed out that if he had decided to stay, he would’ve taken his phone, which was left on the boat.

Hudson says it was common for people to leave their personal belongings on the boat due to the high waters. He also claims Wells’ keys were left at the house—not on the boat, as some reports have suggested.

During a press conference, Wells’ parents said it took some convincing before they received the phone and keys.

However, Hudson says that isn’t true. He claims he told Wells’ mother from the beginning that they had his phone and says they willingly turned over Wells’ belongings, even after people “busted in the house” to retrieve them.

“We just handed it over. I mean, we didn’t think anything of it. We knew they were close friends with the Wells’ family. My buddy went out to his truck and handed the phone over. No complications, no issues,” Hudson said.

Wells’ friend, Tracestin Shepherd, says he feels guilty about the teen’s death. He believes he could have convinced Wells to get on the boat if he hadn’t gotten into a fight and left.

“Maybe I would have told Nolan, ‘Hey, man, you’re not going with that girl. Just come back with us. We’re going back a little bit later. We can go meet up with the guys later.’ Maybe it just plays out different,” Shepherd said in an interview.

Death Threats

Hudson and Shepherd say they have both received death threats due to their connection to the case.

Hudson even skipped out on Wells’ funeral because he was afraid for his safety and didn’t want to take away the attention from Wells and his family.

“It hurt me more than anything because, you know, obviously I want to say my last goodbyes to one of my best friends,” Hudson said.

“But I mean, if I’m getting thousands of death threats of people saying they’re going to kill me and do crazy things to my family…I couldn’t bring myself to go because, you know, I got to put my own safety first.”

Shepherd says he has received death threats and racist messages after speaking out to ABC about a video that online users mistakenly believed showed Nolan, when it was actually him.

“I don’t care about the negative side of it. I’m doing what I think is right,” he said. “My sole purpose is to tell the truth and to clear up lies.”

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to a grand jury.