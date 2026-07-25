‘Get an Attorney!’: Elderly Woman Says Pharmacy Gave Her the Wrong Prescription and She Nearly Overdosed — Then Came the Offer Her Family Calls a ‘Slap in the Face’

‘An elderly Georgia woman is thankful to be alive after she says she unknowingly used fentanyl patches mistakenly given to her by a Publix pharmacist.

Betty Thomas, 78, told WXIA she was given another customer’s prescription from the store in Decatur. She said she knew something was wrong when she became increasingly ill.

“I’m throwing up, I’m nauseous, I’m dizzy, I can’t go to the bathroom, I’m sick,” Thomas said.

Betty Thomas said she almost overdosed on fentanyl. (Photo: WXIA)

Thomas said she thought the patches were for her hormones. Her son eventually came to take her to the hospital. That’s when he realized his mother had fentanyl patches intended for Betty Davis, the other Publix customer.

“My children just lost their father and then to turn around and have to go through losing their mom,” Thomas said.

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Fentanyl patches are meant to manage severe, chronic, and long-term pain that requires continuous, around-the-clock opioid treatment. They’re typically meant for patients with advanced cancer or severe nerve damage.

Family Reacts

Thomas’ granddaughter, Deanna, told WXIA she has been communicating with Publix’s corporate office about what happened.

“We were all afraid we were going to lose you,” she told her grandmother.

Publix purportedly sent the family an email on July 7 offering Thomas $4,000 to cover the incident and her medical expenses.

“It was straight up a slap in our face, and there was no remorse. It was, ‘you know, we’re giving you more than $750 that’s standard,” Deanna said, referring to a Publix customer service policy.

Thomas said she turned the fentanyl patches over to the police for proper disposal. She is now on the road to recovery.

Many people were horrified by Thomas’ story.

“How can they mix up something don’t add up,” Eric Carroll commented on Facebook.

“I am so happy that you’re OK, sweetie; now go get an attorney!!!” Ranjanette Burke added.

“I remember going to pick up a prescription for my little boy. The pharmacy instead gave me medication for an old man’s completely unrelated condition. Thankfully, we caught the error. Pharmacies need to be more careful; these mix-ups can be deadly,” Gloria Ann wrote.

“I bet I pay attention from now on,” Donarae Griffin added.

As of right now, there are no other high-profile cases regarding prescription mix-ups at Publix.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the family and Publix for more information but hasn’t heard back.