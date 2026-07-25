‘You Hit Me In the Face’: Black Man’s Meta Glasses Captures Argument at Laundromat That May Have Just Saved Him from Jail

A dispute over dry cleaning and spray bottles at an Auburn, Maine, laundromat ended with police called on a Black man doing his laundry.

One person’s mundane chore of washing several loads of clothes went viral after he stealthily captured an explosive exchange with a white employee on his Meta glasses.

An argument broke out when the laundromat employee began spraying and wiping down the washers where the man, who goes by shizzyshaxk online, was doing his laundry.

TikTok user captures confrontation with laundromat employee on his Meta glasses. (Credit: shizzyshaxk/TikTok)

The location also offers dry-cleaning services, and shizzyshaxk claimed the woman had ruined his dry-cleaning in the past by spraying it with a chemical solution. Apparently, there was too much cleaning going on at the cleaners.

“When I’m here, you’re always doing this stuff with the spray. You sprayed a thousand dollars worth of dry cleaning with that same stuff,” he told her.

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He said this one video was just the tip of the iceberg. “You know my clothes. I’ve been here for years. You do that on purpose. Can you stop doing stuff to antagonize me, please?” He added, “You’re a weird-ass lady.”

Fed up, he moved to block the woman from spraying inside his washer’s soap dispenser. It’s unclear from the video if his arm accidentally made contact with her face, but the move prompted her to cry out, “You hit me in the face! Get the f*ck off me.”

A second employee jumped into the fray. One of the women called the cops, who issued a “no trespass” citation. The cleaners also banned him for life. But that’s chump change compared to what could have happened. As he wrote in the caption: “Would have been in jail if it wasn’t for these Meta glasses.”



Viewers of the video on social media weren’t united in their opinions. On Atlanta Black Star’s official Instagram, one person argued he was “emotional and confrontational for no reason.”

The commenter added: “As a man, cite the problem, give a solution, and move on. The back-and-forth discord is pointless and foolish.” Many urged him to get his own washer and dryer, and “stop giving them your money if you’re being disrespected!”

But several others found the employee’s actions even more troubling, believing she was intentionally targeting him. At least one internet sleuth caught her in a lie: “She said she didn’t know him, then brought up his GF at the end.”

Echoing dozens of comments, one supporter wrote, “He is a customer. If he doesn’t want her doing that, let him finish and then spray the machine.”

With 1.5 million views and counting, it’s safe to say the dirty laundry in this situation has officially been aired.