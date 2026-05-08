‘Snoring on the Floor’: D.C. Passenger Takes a Swing At Black Driver, Then Quickly Learns the Definition of a Knock-out Punch

A video shows a crazy road-rage fight between a white couple and a Black man that has viewers cheering, cringing, and wondering what happened.

An alleged fender-bender in Washington, D.C., erupted into a wild, caught-on-camera confrontation that landed a couple in serious trouble when they decided to attack the wrong man. The scuffle unfolded at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue SE & L’Enfant Square SE in Washington after two motorists pulled over following a traffic dispute, according to the video’s narration.

Video screenshots show a road rage fight in Washington, D.C. (Photos: Threads/thelinguist12)



Things got tense when the white man stepped out of his truck and punched the window of the Black man’s Chevy Malibu, leading to the Malibu driver kicking open his own car door and flying out, ready to throw down. The driver landed several left and right hooks while the man filming provided commentary. “Here we go,” exclaimed the narrator, “Hoo, catch him with it! Catch him with it.”

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Suddenly, a white woman — presumably the man’s girlfriend — appeared, and what happened next left viewers perplexed. The woman can be seen making stabbing motions toward the Black man’s neck. He responded by knocking her out cold with a single punch, sending her backward to the ground. Many viewers believe she simply tried to punch him, but a few speculated that she was holding keys or another object. The video, which emerged on May 2, is too grainy to determine what happened.

As the woman lay motionless at the curb, her male companion went in the wrong direction — not toward her to administer help, but back to his truck across the street. He retrieved what appeared to be a crowbar and returned to the fray. But before we could see what happened next, the video abruptly cut short, to the frustration of tens of thousands of viewers across social media. “Cameraman, you had one job,” wrote a Reddit user. Another asked, “What happened at the end? No updates?”

When Atlanta Black Star reached out to Washington D.C.’s Sixth District Police Station, officials said they had no further information available at this time.

Meanwhile, the public continues to speculate. “I’m still trying to calculate what made her think she could hit that man in the face after he completely worked her husband,” read the top comment on Threads.

Over on Reddit, many were shocked that she was left on the ground. “His old lady snoring on the floor, and he couldn’t care less, what a gem,” followed by, “She got factory reset near a curb. Super dangerous.”

“It’s a good thing this is recorded!” wrote another, “Because when the police [come] with two white people (one female unconscious) and one Black man. Who goes in cuffs first?”

The comments showed concern for the woman, but many viewers thought the punches were justified: “He was being attacked by multiple people and defended himself properly. Didn’t even chase the guy after. He only engaged when the driver came to his window,” wrote one. “He would be in handcuffs, but I would be floored if he got charged.”