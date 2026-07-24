‘It’s Already in Him’: White Florida Man Tries to Explain Away Viral Racist Attack on Black Woman After Police Finally Catch Up with Him

A Florida man who found himself in the social media spotlight for threatening a Black woman has been arrested.

Terry Akers, 68, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. According to arrest records, he was released Friday morning after posting a $1,300 bond.

He was charged with simple assault, battery, and making threats of harm to a person or property.

Terry Akers is accused of threatening to shoot a Black woman while yelling racial slurs at her. (Photo: Instagram/@brassdonkey)

Akers’ arrest comes a day after the victim, Tynika Munn, told the Atlanta Black Star what happened. The 56-year-old also posted a video of the interaction to prove her side of the story.

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Video Evidence

Earlier this week, Munn was picking her friend up from her boyfriend’s when Akers approached her car. Akers is the stepdad of Munn’s friend’s boyfriend.

She accused him of trying to hit her car when she parked in the driveway.

“I look, and I’m like, who’s this dude? Who’s this man? And I said to him, ‘Why did you do that? You almost hit my car…that’s when he started yelling at me.”

Munn said he started screaming racial slurs as her friend got into her car. She then pulled out her phone to start recording.

“Call the cops right now,” Munn told her friend in the video, as Akers approached her car.

“Terry, please stop,” Munn’s friend said.

“You tell this m—-f—g n—-r don’t pull in my yard,” Akers said. “I’m gonna shoot your m—–f—-g a–.”

Munn tells her friend to call the cops again as Akers walks away. But when he heard Munn say he was going to get arrested, he turned around and began clapping sarcastically at the two women.

“OK, alright, OK, get …” Akers said, mocking Munn’s voice, as he grabbed her arm.

“Get the f—k off me, dude!” Munn screamed.

She told Atlanta Black Star she waited 30 minutes for the police to show up, but they never did.

Investigation Begins

On Thursday, Munn told our reporter police finally showed up.

“The police came over here and wanted to see the whole video,” Munn said. “They confirmed it was assault and threats.”

According to Munn, Akers told police while being arrested that he was “having a bad day; he was on a three-day bender with alcohol.”

“No, unacceptable,” Munn said in response to the excuse.

Officers told her the state may also force Akers to take anger management classes, but she said that that’s pointless.

“He’s [68]. Nothing’s going to change him. He’s already who he is,” she said. “It’s already in him. That pathetic role he played in front of [officers] is so that you can feel sorry for him.”

Atlanta Black Star emailed the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office initially on Wednesday to ask why officers never responded in the first place. One officer asked Atlanta Black Star to submit an open records request because they were not familiar with Munn’s case.

Atlanta Black Star reached out again on Friday to get more information about the specific charges Akers is facing.