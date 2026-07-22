‘Get the F–k Off Me Dude!’: Black Florida Woman’s Trip to Pick Up Friend Turns into Racist Encounter with White Man—Then Her Calls for Help Go Unanswered

A Black Florida woman says she is looking for a new place to live after police did not come to help her when a white man was threatening to shoot her.

Tynika Munn, 56, posted a video of the encounter on her Instagram. She said she was picking up her friend before the man approached her.

Terry Akers is accused of threatening to shoot a Black woman while yelling racial slurs at her. (Photo: @brassdonkey/Instagram)

‘Who Is This Man?’

“She was taking forever to come out,” Munn said. She told Atlanta Black Star she was sitting in her friend’s boyfriend’s driveway when someone got into the car parked in front of her.

“I was looking down,” she said. Munn said the driver revved the engine and began backing out, nearly hitting her BMW.

“I thought it was her boyfriend,” Munn said. “I’m blowing on the horn like ‘stop it before you hit my car’.”

Munn reversed out of the driveway and into the street to keep waiting for her friend. But that’s when the man, whom she identified as 72-year-old Terry Akers, got out of the car.

She added that Akers is the stepfather of her friend’s boyfriend. They all live at the same home.

“I look, and I’m like, who’s this dude? Who’s this man? And I said to him, ‘Why did you do that? You almost hit my car…that’s when he started yelling at me.”

Munn said he started screaming racial slurs as her friend got into her car. She then pulled out her phone to start recording.

“Call the cops right now,” Munn told her friend in the video, as Akers approached her car.

“Terry, please stop,” Munn’s friend said.

“You tell this m—-f—g n—-r don’t pull in my yard,” Akers said. “I’m gonna shoot your m—–f—-g a–.”

Munn tells her friend to call the cops again as Akers walks away. But when he heard Munn say he was going to get arrested, he turned around and began clapping sarcastically at the two women.

“OK, alright, OK, get …” Akers said, mocking Munn’s voice, as he grabbed her arm.

“Get the f—k off me, dude!” Munn screamed.

Waiting For Police

She told Atlanta Black Star she waited 30 minutes for the police to show up, but they never did.

“This is why people get killed. Because in Jacksonville, they do not take things seriously for people of color,” Munn said. “I’m not going to go out and threaten myself because the minute I would have even tased him or did anything, [the police] would have come and arrested me.”

Munn said she had to leave after 30 minutes to go to court for a separate situation. She said she did call the police department multiple times when she got home but never got through.

“I need to move further south because this big city is so racist,” she said. “They don’t do what they’re supposed to do.”

Munn showed Atlanta Black Star her call logs that proved she called police.

‘Racism is Alive’

Many people commented on Munn’s video, agreeing the situation was very horrifying.

“On behalf of all white people, he was in the wrong, and you handled yourself professionally,” @danrissone commented on Instagram.

“He threatens to kill her? Call the cops,” @andy.collins.5220665 added.

“Another reminder that racism is alive and still kicking,” @_seahorseliker_ wrote.

Munn said she is still working to file a police report.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to police to learn why officers never responded but never heard back.