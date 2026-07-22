‘What a Moron’: Trump Walks into Reporter’s Trap Without Realizing It as His Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him, Leaving Him Completely Exposed

President Donald Trump shockingly contradicted himself, seemingly shrugging off China’s purported interference in the 2020 presidential election, without realizing the magnitude of what he was saying.

Critics say Trump walked right into a reporter’s trap during a press gaggle in the Oval Office on Tuesday, July 21, after a question about whether he intended to take action against Beijing for interfering in the 2020 election.

“Mr. President, are you planning on putting any pressure or consequences on China for what you announced about the meddling in the 2020 election?” a reporter asked.

Donald Trump’s wants his face on a $250 bill. Photo credit: Alex Brandon-Pool / Getty Images

A nonchalant Trump almost shrugged off the question.

“Well, we talked to them about it. It took place a long time ago,” the president surprisingly stated, downplaying any urgency with just over three months to go before the crucial November midterms.

“I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then,” he continued by way of an explanation for his disregard for taking any action.

“But look, they do things, and we do things to them. I’ll be honest, we do things to them, too. It’s not a one-way street,” he added, as if that made trying to influence the outcome of another nation’s elections no big deal.

Q: Are you planning on putting any pressure or consequences on China for what you announced about them meddling in the 2020?



Trump: It took place a long time ago. I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then, but look, they, they do things and we do… pic.twitter.com/mSV8vxHlVO — Acyn (@Acyn) July 21, 2026

Blatant Contradiction

Opponents point to the astonishing nature of Trump’s response to the question. He just went on national TV in a primetime address Thursday night, July 16, after Trump officials for days alluded to new information and proof that Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election.

Presidential primetime addresses are usually reserved for pressing national or international issues that Americans need to be aware of.

During the speech, Trump said he declassified documents that specifically show China interfered in the election, which he has falsely crowed about for years as “rigged” and “stolen” from him after he lost to former President Joe Biden.

In fact, Trump conveniently did not mention that the documents also show his buddy Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to change the 2020 election results and that both authoritarian regimes targeted Biden, not Trump.

Newsweek reported that China has denied allegations that it sought to interfere in the 2020 election.

“China was meddling for Trump to win. He now says that it’s fine after all that show on national television. What a moron!” an X user proclaimed, pointing out the obvious.

Another concurred, “And if it happened a long time ago, why are you still b–ching about it?”

Biden won the vote fair and square according to numerous recounts, court rulings, and audits. Trump’s primetime address did nothing to alter the facts and critics, instead, say he offered a playbook for how he plans to handle the upcoming midterm results, which Republicans are widely projected to lose.

Social Media Responds

Social media had a field day lambasting Trump and pointing out the obvious.

“Loads of countries meddle but public and News media and papers also reporting know it didn’t change any votes or add any votes to the totals in the elections no rigged election 2020 right,” X user Liam James Davey noted.

Commenter Reggie B. suggested Trump knew exactly what he was doing. “So his primetime speech was just BS address. I pity those who buy everything Trump sells.”

This X user agreed, posting a meme of a dancing Trump with the caption, “Got caught in his very own lie. This is no strong man. He’s pathetic.”

“He only yaps in front of his cult & his jelly-spined boot-lickers. He does not have any freaking guts to even raise his little finger against China or Russia,” another weighed in.

This X user wondered, “2020 was ‘a long time ago’ so maybe he can stop crying about it.”

That seems unlikely, opponents say, because Trump has been repeating ad nauseam for almost six years that he won the election, not Biden.

And they speculate that everything he is doing now, from falsely claiming he had proof of 2020 election interference in a primetime speech to demanding GOP lawmakers pass a voter restriction bill, is laying the groundwork for how he’ll undermine the 2026 midterm results.

Polls show Republicans are in danger of losing the House and possibly even the Senate due to Trump’s growing unpopularity and his unapproved and deadly war on Iran, after vowing for years on the campaign trail to keep the U.S. out of foreign wars if he was re-elected.