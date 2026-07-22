‘What Happened to Our Son’: Nolan Wells’ Independent Autopsy Findings Reveal Head Injury and Missing Body Part

Nearly three weeks since Nolan Wells‘ death on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, his family is starting to get some answers on what happened.

Christine and Elmore Wonsley, joined by attorney Ben Crump, announced the preliminary findings of their independent autopsy.

Board-certified forensic pathologist and president of the National Medical Association, Dr. Roger Mitchell of Washington, D.C., performed the autopsy.

Nolan Wells’ parents speak at a press conference on July 22, 2026, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, as they are flanked by civil rights leaders and attorneys. (Photo: YouTube/NAACP)

Before the findings were made public, Nolan’s parents made it clear they want transparency.

“We want to know what happened to our son because the things that you’re telling us, that’s not the character of our son. We know our son,” said Nolan’s father.

Ben Crump pointed out “red discoloration to the back of” Nolan’s head and portions of “his throat were missing” when the medical examiner received the body. pic.twitter.com/B047EawoLE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 22, 2026

The Findings

Dr. Mitchell concluded that both the cause and manner of Nolan’s death remain undetermined pending further investigation.

According to Crump, Dr. Mitchell encountered significant limitations during the independent autopsy because Nolan’s body was not made available immediately.

The most significant obstacle was the absence of Nolan’s throat, preventing a complete examination of critical neck structures.

“He didn’t know why they held the throat back, but they said the throat was not with the body of Nolan Wells when he received it in Washington, D.C., to perform the second autopsy,” said Crump.

Dr. Mitchell also documented red discoloration on the back of Nolan’s head.

Based on the available evidence, the forensic pathologist said he could not determine whether Nolan was conscious or unconscious at the time of his death. Therefore, he could not rule out foul play.

The state’s autopsy report has not been made public yet.

A Mysterious Death

Nolan went missing after hanging out with friends on Horn Island for the Fourth of July. According to his friends, Nolan stayed behind to talk to a girl and said he was going to go back inland with another group of friends.

His parents always refuted that claim and said their son knew to leave with the group he came with. They also found it weird that Nolan’s phone and keys were still on the boat if he had decided to stay back.

Two days later, Wells’ body was found.

Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, who helped assist in finding the 18-year-old, said Wells was “face down” and “fully clothed” when he was found.

“[His body] was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned. It was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there,” Terrell told Nancy Grace.

Wells’ body was located on the northwest end of the island, which is plagued by dangerous rip currents, according to Terrell.

New Video

Wednesday’s autopsy results come as new video from the day Nolan went missing is released.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, the camera pans around, showing multiple boats and tons of people partying.

At one point, you can see a Black man standing on the back deck of a boat, bending over to grab something.

According to TMZ, the man in the video is wearing the same color trucks as Nolan was in the viral July 4 picture with friends on a boat.

Mississippi Black teen last seen on the 4th of July celebrating with Friends (Source: Facebook/ Christine Wonsley)

The footage also shows several older adults aboard the boat, which is anchored in neck-deep water, while a number of other people can be seen nearby. Metadata indicates the video was recorded at 2:23 p.m.

According to GPS data obtained by CBS News, the boat Nolan’s friends were on left around 4:30 p.m. without him.

Although the video never captures the face of the person sitting at the back of the boat, the individual who recorded it still brought it to investigators because they felt strongly that it was Nolan.

A law enforcement source told TMZ that they are aware of the clip.

🚨 This new video from the day Nolan Wells went missing might reveal the first clues about who he was with during the last hours of the Horn Island 4th of July party. pic.twitter.com/tEmvnyi5u8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2026

‘Best Friend’ Speaks Out

Warren Hudson, who was on that boat with Nolan, is finally speaking out about the situation and the rumors blaming him for the teen’s death.

Questions remain about why the friends left Nolan behind and why they had his phone and keys in their possession.

Hudson told the New York Post that claims that he had something to do with his friend’s death are “hurtful.”

“It’s a sick world we’re living in,” he said. “It’s terrible. Nolan was my best friend. There’s no facts out, just a lot of rumors. That’s just how the internet is today”

Hudson’s mother, Ashlee Cole, who is a judge in Jackson County, also denied claims that her son had done something wrong.

She went on to say that her family has not been trying to “hamper” the investigation and that they are cooperating fully with local authorities.

What Comes Next?

As the family waits for law enforcement to finish its investigation, Nolan’s mother made an estate move that paves the way for future lawsuits.

Christine Wonsley filed a petition to open the estate of her deceased son and serve as its administratrix. The estate assets would consist “solely of claims for damages resulting from the circumstances surrounding his death.”

Wonsley signed the petition Monday, the day of her son’s funeral. It was filed the same day in Jackson County Chancery Court.

It would allow her to file a lawsuit for damages on behalf of her son’s estate should others be found responsible for his death.

“Nolan, we love you. We’ll continue to fight for you, and until we meet again,” Wonsley said at his funeral.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will turn its findings over to the district attorney’s office once the investigation is complete. The case will then be presented to a grand jury, which is standard practice for unnatural deaths in the county.

It’s up to the grand jury to decide if criminal charges should be filed.