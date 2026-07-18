‘Did He Tell the Wrong Lie?’: White House Scrambles After Trump’s Bizarre Truth Social Post Quietly Vanishes, Leaving Questions About Why It Was Deleted

The White House scrambled clean up another mess by President Donald Trump, who failed to hide his intrusive thoughts.

Screenshots of a since-deleted post has the public wondering what exactly is Trump trying to hide.

That scenario unfoldeded again in a blink-and-you-missed-it moment when a bizarre Truth Social post vanished as quickly as it appeared.

Trump quietly deleted a Truth Social bowling video within two hours, reviving scrutiny over his history of vanishing posts on both Twitter and Truth Social. (Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

The president is facing fresh scrutiny after deleting an unusual Truth Social post less than two hours after publishing it.

Critics argued that the deletion did little to erase the confusion it created online.

According to Trump’s Truth, which tracks his account activity, Trump published the post at 12:35 a.m. EDT on July 16.

He shared an Instagram video of Personnel Office Director Dan Scavino bowling a strike in the White House bowling alley.

Scavino joked in the caption, “MINUS going bald — there’s one thing I called correct this evening — A STRIKE!” According to Meidas News, less than two hours later, the post was gone.

The deletion stood out given Trump’s 2024 claim that only he and Scavino have access to his account.

In 2024, Trump stated that only himself and Dan Scavino have access to his Truth Social account.



This contradicts Karoline Leavitt’s implication that some random, unnamed low-level staffer was to blame for posting the now-deleted racist Obama ape video.

pic.twitter.com/5OE70yD9Yv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 6, 2026

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has used the platform as his primary channel to communicate with supporters.

He typically uses the account to announce executive actions, endorse candidates, attack political opponents, and even send messages to foreign governments. Posting a bowling video—and then deleting it—marked a sharp departure from that pattern.

The White House has not explained why the post disappeared, leaving it unclear whether someone deleted it intentionally or by accident.

The mystery became fodder for online speculation.

MSN readers had plenty to say.

“For a website called Truth Social, pathological lying is the norm when it comes from Trump. His rants are childish or from a man that is not mentally well,” one reader wrote.

Someone else added, “LMAO. The DS probably thinks that will make the post disappear. Sorry Liddle Donny, not how it works. Once you put it out there it is out there.”

A few people suggested the post touched on what has become a sore subject for Trump: his thinning hair. Some claimed he was “probably just jealous” about Scavino’s athleticism at 50.

Others jokingly imagined how the conversation unfolded behind the scenes, suggesting someone convinced Trump to delete the post by praising him first and then warning that it could alienate some of his supporters.

“Trump is a moron. I won’t delete this,” one wrote. “He needs to stop drunk posting on social media late at night, bad habit,” another added.

Others questioned, “Did he spell a word wrong or tell the wrong lie?

“Deleted faster than the racist Obama post,” another wrote. That remark was another deleled post by Trump.

In February, Trump reposted an AI video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys, sparking outrage from Democrrats and Republicans.

One commenter took a broader approach: “Can we delete or erase Trump’s treasonous, destructive Presidency a year and half after it started?”

The episode revived memories of another Truth Social controversy that forced the administration into damage control.

Months earlier, during the resurrection holy season, Trump faced backlash for sharing an AI image of himself in flowing robes with a glowing hand healing a bedridden man. The imagery many Christians read as Christ-like and called blasphemous.

The former reality star tried to explain it.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker, which we support,” Trump told reporters at the White House on April 13. “Only the fake news could come up with that one.” He added, “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

The explanation failed to quiet critics and some evangelical MAGA supporters.

The bowling post fits a longer pattern of vanishing posts across two platforms.

Watchdogs such as Politwoops tracked more than 1,300 deleted tweets from Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account before Twitter suspended it in January 2021. Most were deleted to correct a typo.

Truth Social doesn’t have a comparable public archive. Though Mother Jones has documented numerous Trump deletions since 2022, from corrected spelling to posts pulled after controversy.

Whether Thursday’s post was accidental or intentional remains unknown.