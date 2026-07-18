‘Oh My’: Richard Gere’s Explosive Theory About How Trump’s Past Explains His Erratic Conduct Has MAGA Fuming

Richard Gere sparked a fresh round of debate after offering his harsh explanation for President Donald Trump’s behavior. During a recent interview promoting the new season of “The Agency,” the actor paused to unload his brutal take on how Trump’s upbringing may have shaped the person he is today.

This time, he went somewhere deeply personal, suggesting Trump’s cruelty traces back to his past.

Actor Richard Gere unloads on President Donald Trump again, blaming his troubled childhood for his erractic actions. (Photos: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A routine promotional stop for the show’s new season quickly shifted the online conversation, with some anticipating talk of plot twists and co-stars.

Instead, they got Gere’s blistering takedown of the man in the Oval Office.

“He’s a rogue personality who’s destroyed so much. He’s hurt so many people, and he has caused so many deaths. But it will be over,” Gere said about Trump.

Then came the gut punch: Trump’s obvious decline from a military kid to a former reality-star-turned-politician.

“He is an old man; he’s a damaged personality. You can see he must have had horrible childhood to be the man that he is now,” the actor added.

Actor Richard Gere on Trump: “He’s a rogue personality who’s destroyed so much. He’s hurt so many people and he’s caused so many deaths. But it will be over. He’s an old man. He’s a damaged personality. You can see he must’ve had a horrible childhood to be the man that he is now” pic.twitter.com/wrgz2BLNK8 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 15, 2026

For the 76-year-old, this was another chapter in a pattern that stretches back years.

The “Pretty Woman” actor has repeatedly used his platform to blast the president, and each time, the backlash grows louder. Fans call it courage. Detractors call it a tired routine.

Either way, Gere keeps talking. Despite his frustration, the Golden Globe winner insisted the country can heal once Trump’s second term ends.

“I think the world is definitely with pendulums, so we have been moving in this authoritarian way for a while, but I think it’s gone to its limit, and it’s coming back,” he said.

He struck a hopeful, almost spiritual tone about what comes next.

“And I think what we can do is it comes back with wisdom, that we will have learned from this process, that we will be better for having going through this and a sense of responsibility for and to each other,” Gere continued.

He closed with a plea for unity that sounded more like a sermon than a soundbite.

“All of us on this planet, you know, can be part of the fabric of how we learn how to live with each other,” he said.

Social media erupted within hours with mixed opinions on the discourse.

“Richard Gere is absolutely spot-on!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “No, it won’t be over. His scumbag entourage will still be there. The 70 odd million that voted him will still be there. tRump is only the tip.”

Someone asked, “Mostly true but Trump didn’t need an awful childhood to become the monster he is. He was born that way as others are.”

Not everyone agreed. A number of X users dismissed Trump as an out-of-touch celebrity reading someone else’s script.

“He’s a bad seed. He also has siblings … He wasn’t put in Military Reform School at age 12 for no reason,” one wrote. Turning on Gere, another wrote, Oh my! What an idiot. He should stick to reading scripts. Sometimes I think actors are so good at their jobs because they’re in nothing in their brains that’s authentically theirs.

This is far from the first time Gere has gone after the president. He has been sounding the alarm since Trump returned to office.

In June, while attending the Oslo Freedom Forum, Gere told the room that Trump had a “dark presence” and called him “a bad guy.”

He went even further, describing Trump as a “maniac” who had nearly destroyed the country in just six months.

Richard Gere brands Trump a “maniac” and accuses him of turning America into a “dictatorship of monsters.”



“Whoever thought that a maniac like this would be President of the United States? And dismantle all the good things.” pic.twitter.com/lijU1jiY3K — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 3, 2026

“America’s never been a perfect place, but it has a perfect ideal that it’s moving towards and always has. And it’s been self-corrective,” Gere explained. “First day, this guy dismantled almost everything that was good about the US government and the US people.”

Earlier in 2025, at a charity dinner in Barcelona, Spain for the NGO Open Arms, “The Hoax” star said Trump was “crazy” when approached by reporters.

Gere has lived abroad with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their family since relocating to Spain in 2024.

The couple sold their Connecticut estate, a property originally purchased from Paul Simon, before making the move.

Critics have repeatedly tried to use his address against him, arguing that living overseas disqualifies him from commenting on American politics. Gere has never backed down.

His willingness to speak out is nothing new. Back in 1993, he famously went off script at the Academy Awards — a moment that reportedly got him unofficially blacklisted from the ceremony for roughly two decades.

Gere joins a growing list of celebrities using their platforms to push back against the current administration, including Bruce Springsteen, Robert De Niro and Angelina Jolie. Whether Hollywood’s outrage moves the needle remains to be seen.

But one thing is certain. Gere has no plans to stay quiet, no matter how loud the critics get.