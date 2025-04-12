‘My Wife Will Be Jealous’: ‘Pretty Woman’ Star Richard Gere Visibly Uncomfortable Walking Alongside Jodie Turner-Smith on Red Carpet

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith stunned onlookers and apparently left her legendary co-star Richard Gere visibly flustered during a recent red carpet appearance on April 8.

The former Hollywood heartthrob and his stunning cast mate turned heads at the Paramount+ FYC premiere of their spy thriller series “The Agency” in New York City, creating a viral moment on social media that has everyone talking.

Gere, still nimble on his feet at age 75, was dressed in a standard black suit and white shirt — a far cry from the debonair look that made him famous decades ago in “Pretty Woman,” but still distinguished and handsome.

Richard Gere appeared visibly “uncomfortable” during red carpet appearance with co-star, Jodie Turner-Smith. (Photos by Araya Doheny/Variety via Getty Images; Jodiesmith/Instagram)

Though no longer the fresh-faced leading man who once graced magazine covers, Gere maintains the charming presence that made him a Hollywood fixture and a great addition to “The Agency,” his first TV show.

“My wife’s gonna be very jealous,” Gere commented to Turner-Smith as they posed for photographers, his demeanor suggesting a mix of admiration and slight discomfort at the stark contrast between them.

The moment, captured on video by Access Online, quickly generated buzz on social media platforms.

Turner-Smith, who portrays Dr. Samia “Sami” Zahir in “The Agency,” was indeed a vision on the red carpet. The British-born actress wore what appeared to be a black deconstructed suit jacket as a dress, paired with Christian Louboutin pumps and a bow holding up her braided hair.

The former model’s presence alongside Gere created a striking visual dynamic that wasn’t lost on viewers.

Social media reactions poured in immediately after the video appeared online. “She looks tf good giving Goddess energy,” said one person, while another added, “Yall looking at her and I am looking at Richard… he’s always been my crush. Lol … Jodie is though.”

A third commenter playfully added, “Richard Gere probably feels like he is in 7th Heaven after standing close to that tall glass of Chocolate Love!”

But many also noticed how visibly uncomfortable Gere appeared to be asking, “Why js she rubbing on him like that?!?”

A fourth warned, “I’m don’t understand why she’s touching all over him though. He looks uncomfortable.”

One final observer added, “He said his wife is going to be very jealous hence the hands in his pockets. She proceeds to rub his shoulders and pose. Idk y’all I don’t like it, if this was a woman with the same body language it would be some s–t.”

Though Gere may have appeared momentarily flustered, he has a complicated history with his sex symbol status, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Despite being named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1999 and half of the “Sexiest Couple Alive” with then-wife Cindy Crawford in 1993, Gere has had difficulty embracing such labels.

In 1989, he reportedly threatened legal action against a British talk show unless they removed the term “sex symbol” from his introduction, stating, “At no time in my life have I ever felt like a sex symbol. It’s an illusion.”

“The Agency,” which premiered on Nov. 29, 2024, marks Gere’s first major television role. He plays James Bradley (codenamed “Bosko”), the CIA London Station Chief, in this remake of the acclaimed French series “Le Bureau des Légendes.” The show features an ensemble cast including Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, and Katherine Waterston alongside Turner-Smith.

Fans have been anticipating the show’s return after the series was renewed for a second season in December 2024.

While Turner-Smith’s professional life continues to flourish, she’s also navigating personal changes. The actress opened up in 2024 about her 2023 divorce from actor Joshua Jackson, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter named Juno.

As Gere and Turner-Smith continue promoting “The Agency,” their red carpet moment serves as a reminder of Hollywood’s enduring fascination with beauty and charisma – qualities that both actors possess in different but complementary ways.

For Gere, it seems his wife Alejandra Silva — with whom he relocated to Madrid in 2024 and shares two young sons — might have a slight reason to feel a twinge of jealousy over his glamorous co-star. While he’s clearly devoted to his wife and not the 38-year-old actress who could be his daughter, Jodie Turner-Smith is stunning and easily one of the hottest women on screen right now.