‘Looks Just Like Julia Roberts’: ‘Pretty Woman’ Actor Richard Gere, 76, Sparks Controversy as He Steps Out with Third Wife Who’s 34 Years Younger

Richard Gere made a splash online with new family photos that have fans looking twice.

The “Pretty Woman” actor was previously married to two other women: former Bond girl Carey Lowell and supermodel Cindy Crawford.

But one photo with his new wife sparked a frenzy on social media, and now people have questions and opinions.

Actor Richard Gere’s 34-year-old wife shared new photos with their two kids while on vacation. (Photo: Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Gere announced his relocation from the U.S. to Spain in 2024, months before the chaos of President Donald Trump’s second presidency.

The silver fox actor moved to Spain near his wife Alejandra Silva’s hometown.

Gere turns 77 next month.

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His wife Silva turned 43 in February, proving their romance has ignored a 34-year age gap from the start.

They first met in 2004 but didn’t reconnect until 2014 outside her family hotel in Italy, according to the Daily Mail. They married four years later and have two small children, Alexander Gere, 7 and James Gere, 6.

Silva and Gere returned to the States to visit the city that never sleeps for the Fourth of July weekend.

The couple shared photos from their family vacation on Instagram, revealing the real reason they moved to Spain.

“Deeply grateful for a life built between two countries, two cultures, and so many people we love,” Silva in her caption.

She continued, “Today, we celebrate connection, family, friendship, and everything that reminds us that home is not only a place, but the people we carry in our hearts.”

Nothing says New York like a trip to the Empire State Building and an explosive fireworks show over the water.

The couple’s 34-year age gap quickly became a talking point, but fans spent even more time debating which of them actually looked older.

“Beautiful picture but, Oh my gosh, he’s old enough to be her father,” said one person.

Another critic said, “Look at the age difference between him and Julia Roberts in pretty women. I mean the real age difference. He was quite older than Julia in real life.”

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Pretty Woman (1990). pic.twitter.com/SlpRBHSKLl — 🇱🇻 Eddie 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@eshlapins) February 15, 2026

“She looks just like Julia Robert’s in ‘Pretty Woman,'” suggested a third person about Silva.

Gere was 40 when he played a wealthy business tycoon in the 1990 classic opposite Julia Roberts, who was 21 at the time.

More piled on jokes about Silva, like “She’ll be his nurse in less than 10,” noting how much younger Gere looks in films compared to photos.

“He looks like grandpa and not daddy. Yikes,” voiced one movie lover. Another wrote, “I thought that was his daughter and grandkids.”

Digging deeper into Gere and Silva’s relationship, a Yahoo reader suspected, “If he wasn’t rich and famous, she wouldn’t give him the time of day.”

Before marrying Silva in 2018, he was married to actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. The former couple shares a 24-year-old son, “Euphoria” actor Homer Gere.

Lowell is best known for playing Bond girl Pam Bouvier in “Licence to Kill” and Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross on “Law & Order.”

Although they quickly settled custody arrangements for Homer, they spent four years battling over Gere’s reported $120 million fortune. Lowell cited “lifestyle differences” in her divorce filing, the Hello! outlet reports.

Before Lowell, Gere was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford. The pair eloped in Las Vegas in 1991 but divorced four years later in 1995.

Cindy Crawford e Richard Gere pic.twitter.com/AxAm2HRmtZ — Il dramma di Giulia (@___livia95___) March 3, 2022

Silva is also mother to a son, Albert, 13, whom she shares her ex-husband Govind Friedland.





