‘Why Would He Let Someone Post This?’:  Pete Hegseth’s Tough-Guy Image Takes a Hit After Cameras Catch an Embarrassing Struggle He Couldn’t Hide

Pete Hegseth has built much of his public image around three things: faith, fitness, and unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump.

Whether the former Fox News host is delivering speeches about military readiness, criticizing diversity initiatives, or posting workout clips alongside troops, Hegseth has made physical toughness a central part of his public identity.



Secretary Of War Hegseth Hosts Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi

JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA – JANUARY 15: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (R) and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjirō Koizumi talk between sets during their workout on January 15, 2026 in Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia. The two leaders spent their morning working out with members of the U.S. Army in a friendly competition. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

That image took a hit this week after a workout video intended to showcase his strength instead became a viral source of mockery.

The controversy began on the eve of Thursday, June 11, when the Pentagon’s Rapid Response social media account posted footage of Hegseth bench pressing alongside service members during a visit to Guantanamo Bay. The account proudly wrote, “America’s @SECWAR CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO.”

America’s @SECWAR CRUSHED 44 reps on the bench after a morning run with the troops yesterday in GTMO. pic.twitter.com/NSBs5pmZio — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) June 11, 2026

The video showed Hegseth rapidly pumping out repetitions while surrounded by military personnel. The clip aimed to show Americans that the secretary practices what he preaches.

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Since being appointed to Trump’s Cabinet he preaches a lot.

In September 2025, he delivered a passionate speech before hundreds of senior military leaders gathered at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. His proposal included stricter grooming requirements, tougher physical fitness expectations, and what he described as a return to the “highest male standards” for combat positions.

“It all starts with physical fitness and appearance,” Hegseth told the audience. He also complained about seeing “fat troops” and “fat generals and admirals” in military formations and Pentagon hallways.

Now, it seems his own exercise falls below his own standards. Another video from the same day, shot from a different angle, quickly spread across Threads.

Comedian Kathy Griffin joked, “Hi Jessica! He looks like he’s really struggling. My Mom could out bench press him, and she’s dead. But I’m telling you, back in the day if I gave her enough boxed wine, she could take him doooooowwwwnnnn.” Another user asked, “What in the actual f—k is this??”

A third wrote, “I’m a 50-year-old perimenopausal mom and I lifted my weights over my head this morning.” “The fact that his wrists are so weak is sending me” one quipped.

“Is he crying with those two 20lb weights??” one person asked. A sixth critic wondered, “Why would he let someone post this?”

The ridicule spread beyond social media.

According to Newsweek, Fitness experts have mixed opinions about Hegseth’s performance. One military fitness trainer was far less charitable. “Only thing he ‘crushed’ is quarter reps. 44 divided by 4 equals maybe 11 good reps,” one trainer said.

That is ultimately what made the reaction so intense. This was not just another politician exercising. Hegseth has built an entire public identity around strength and military readiness.

He has repeatedly criticized diversity initiatives. He has argued that service members who cannot meet physical requirements should find another profession. Hegseth even told military leaders that if his vision makes them uncomfortable, they should consider resigning.

But despite the fiery rhetoric and sweeping policy proposals, none of that became the story. Instead, the internet focused on a bench press and how weak he looked lifting weights.

For critics, the irony was impossible to ignore. The man lecturing the military on physical standards suddenly found himself judged by the very crowd he hoped would be impressed.

And according to social media, those 44 reps may have created more questions than admiration.