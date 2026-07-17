‘Dropped the Ball’: Al Roker and Craig Melvin Speak Out After NBC Security Failed Them — Now a Judge Has Issued a Restraining Order and Someone’s Already Lost Their Job

A security breach put Al Roker, 71, and his co-anchor, Craig Melvin, 41, at the center of a frightening incident.

Both news anchors returned to work Friday morning following the unprovoked attack at NBC’s “Today” headquarters.

The network has since launched an investigation following the startling off-air encounter that led to one employee’s departure and a restraining order.

Black “Today” co-anchors Craig Melvin (left) and Al Roker (right) were targeted on Thursday morning after a man broke past security on set. (Photos: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Melvin confirmed that around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, an intruder entered an unauthorized area near Studio 1A.

“Thankfully he was apprehended quickly,” Melvin said on air Friday. “He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter.

TMZ first broke the story about a man who stormed the studios in Rockefeller Center, demanding to speak with Roker, though it’s unclear why.

@pagesix Craig Melvin assured “Today” show viewers he is “safe and sound” after Thursday’s terrifying security breach. ♬ original sound – Page Six

He made his way backstage and into the dressing room after entering through a stairwell. When he couldn’t find Roker, he turned to the only other black co-host. The unarmed intruder allegedly lunged at Melvin before calling him a racial slur.

The security breach has left staff questioning how an unauthorized person followed one of the show’s top anchors from the public plaza. More importantly, many wondered how he managed to get deep inside the building without being stopped.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin reported that a source told his outlet, “Heads are going to roll because this security breach put the talent on the show at risk.”

And they did. After the intruder was ultimately arrested, a security guard was fired.

Police arrested 41-year-old Andrew Truelove after he allegedly entered the building and confronted Melvin. A restraining order has been issued by the court for both Al and Roker, requiring Truelove to stay away.

He is currently being held at Rikers Island on a $20,000 bond, facing multiple charges, including hate crime burglary, trespass, menacing, and harassment.

Page Six published images of Truelove in a wrinkled button-down shirt, sweat shorts, and sandals while being detained by an officer. Another unnamed man, in a similar wrinkled shirt, khaki shorts, and blue sneakers, was also detained by another officer.

Sources claim that security footage shows two guards on duty at the time of the breach. One guard reportedly stepped away while the other failed to spot the intruder entering the building.

It’s unclear which guard lost his job, but insiders said staff was saddened by the dismissal because he was well-liked.

He also attached an official statement from NBC, which states, “TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously.”

Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out. I’m looking forward to seeing you tomorrow morning on @TODAYshow.



Statement from NBC News' TODAY:



There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show… — Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) July 16, 2026

Still, online users questioned the security breach while expressing relief that no one was hurt.

“That’s a scary situation. Glad everyone appears to be safe. Security breaches should always be taken seriously,” wrote one X user.

Another said, “TMZ dropping the exclusive like security dropped the ball this morning. Hope Craig’s okay — and somebody get that plaza a better fence. Al Roker dodging bullets again.”

The phrase “Al Roker dodging bullets” often refers to the longtime broadcaster’s series of close calls with danger.

Over the years, Roker has faced dangerous situations on air. He was nearly swept away by Hurricane Wilma’s powerful winds in 2005 and reported live during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

He dodged a bullet again when he survived a life-threatening health crisis in late 2022. Roker suffered from blood clots in his lungs and severe internal bleeding.

Doctors performed a seven-hour surgery, and Roker later revealed he lost half his blood and nearly died.

After Friday’s episode, Roker shared a personal statement with his followers on Instagram.

“A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, @craigmelvinnbc We are both okay,” he began. “It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together. You all, like Craig, said, ‘You come after one of us, you come after all of us.”

No motive has been released to explain the man’s behavior. Though most agreed that, “This is absolutely terrifying and security needs to do better.” One person even wondered, “This is crazy…. also why was he specifically looking for Al Roker?”

Authorities will continue investigating what led to the frightening security breach.

For many, the incident served as a sobering reminder that even familiar television studios are not immune to unpredictable threats — and that stronger security measures may be needed to protect the people who bring the news each day.