‘Wow, the Mask Came Fully Off’: Mr. Tendernism’s Former Boss Fuels Jealousy Claims After Dropping Cryptic Post as Johnson’s Career Takes Off Without Him

It’s been four months since Mr. Tendernism parted ways with his former employer at Destination Smokehouse following a messy fallout.

Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson became a social media phenomenon in 2025.

Johnson’s easygoing personality drew thousands of followers and customers to Destination Smokehouse in Murrieta, California.

He went viral after coining the term “tendernism” to describe the restaurant’s fall-off-the-bone barbecue.

Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson (left) became a cultural phenomenon after growing Nick Yepremian’s (right) Destination Smokehouse restaurant. (Photos: @officialmrtendernism/Iinstagram, @destinationsmokehouse/Instagram)

However, a rift formed when fans realized he was not the owner of Destination Smokehouse but just the face.

Immediately, it raised questions about whether Johnson was being paid properly for his online work or given an appropriate title.

More speculation arose in January when viral food critic Keith Lee tried to visit Johnson at the restaurant to give him $5,000 but was turned away.

Both Johnson and Destination Smokehouse owner, Nick Yepremian, tried to convince fans that their relationship and business were solid.

It was almost believable until Johnson announced in March — with no explanation — that he was leaving the restaurant.

Yepremian has continued to share videos with Johnson on the company’s social media pages, as fewer customers have walked through the door since he left.

Now, in a new Instagram video, the owner of Destination Smokehouse appears to be taking more-than-subtle shots at his former partner.

He shared a July 11 clip that included audio about pride and knowing one’s place. Fans couldn’t help but think that the message was meant directly for Johnson.

The video begins with a panoramic view of a tray of BBQ ribs, brisket, fries, and toast as sides.

Meanwhile, a man in the audio can be heard saying “We had a good thing, you stupid son of a b-tch. We had Fring; we had a lab. We had everything we needed all ran like clockwork. You could’ve shut your mouth, cooked and made as much money as you ever needed.”

As if that wasn’t enough, the audio continued with more insults, suggesting Yepremian was jealous of Johnson’s success.

“It was perfect. But no, you just had to blow it up. You and your pride and your ego. You just had to be the man. If you’d done your job, known your place.”

The audio came from an infamous scene in the series “Breaking Bad.” Hitman Mike Ehrmantraut blasts protagonist Walter Hartwell White Sr. for letting his ego destroy their drug operation.

Because the show’s main character shares Mr. Tendernism’s first name, fans believed the post targeted him. The Destination Smokehouse owner added to the speculation with the caption, “Only real ones know.”

Even more ironic, the post came days after Mr. Tendernism’s link-up with a popular BBQ influencer on July 10.

Bernard “Mr.Baptism” Hardison grew his following to 3.6 million on Facebook and Instagram with his exotic meats and large grills for frying.

The South Carolina native invited Mr. Tendernism to feast on barbecue cooked on his large grill.

Shortly after Mr. Tendernism announced their partnership, offering guests a unique dining experience in Charlotte. They teamed up with Les Rhodes Jr., known as the Oxtail King, and “Power” actor Woody McClain as host.

But after seeing the Destination Smokehouse video, fans instantly connected the dots.

One shocked fan responding to the clip said, “Wow the mask came fully off didn’t it.”

Someone else in defense mode wrote, “Who TF you talking to?!”

Another person typed, “Jealousy is such an ugly trait. Do better and actually pay people next time, oh wait, there won’t be one.”

A fourth commented, “This man has gone on to do great things….and yall are still salty! he ain’t even thinking about yall! Focus on your business and leave him alone.”

Since his departure on March 1, Mr. Tendernism has raised over $108,000 on GoFundMe to relaunch his own food truck.

It’s unclear whether that’s still the plan, as he has been busy making television appearances and doing live interviews.

Not only has Johnson partnered with athleisure brand Actively Black for a custom apparel line, he’s also signed other branding deals.

Johnson kicked off his meet-and-greets this summer, including a Meet-and-Eat Tour in South Carolina this month.

When Johnson first joined Destination Smokehouse in 2020, it was a family-owned California coffee shop. His vision of gumbo and barbecue eventually turned it into the popular smokehouse it is today.

But Destination Smokehouse hasn’t completely lost its notoriety. The restaurant continues to attract popular figures like NBA legend Scottie Pippen and rapper Too Short.

Their company’s IG page also maintains its 1 million-follower count, which Johnson had a heavy hand in building.

In an attempt to distance themselves from Johnson’s “tendernism” brand, Destination Smokehouse even stopped producing the fall-off-the-bone videos.

Despite their attempts, they struggle to maintain the spark that they once had when Johnson was with them.