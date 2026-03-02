‘They Handled Him’: Mr. Tendernism Takes Charge After Rift With White-Owned BBQ Brand Accused of Exploiting Him Until Keith Lee’s Video Blew It Wide Open

Walter Johnson Sr., the man the internet crowned “Mr. Tendernism” doesn’t just smoke ribs and oxtails — he creates cuisine where the meat just slips off the bone.

Johnson Sr.’s popularity caught the attention of viral food critic, Keith Lee, and now he finds himself at the center of a business saga that feels bigger than barbecue as fans argue that his charisma, recipes, and unmistakable delivery helped transform Destination Smokehouse from its coffee shop beginnings into a viral food destination. But that’s all about to change.

(Photos: officialmrtendernism/Instagram; destinationsmokehouse/Instagram; @keith_lee125/TikTok)

One might compare his story to Uncle Nearest — the skilled Black distiller whose craftsmanship quietly powered a billion-dollar white Jack Daniels whiskey brand. However, in Johnson’s case, he won’t have to wait generations after his death to see the fruit of his labor.

After weeks of speculation, Mr. Tendernism finally confirmed that he is no longer affiliated with the Murrieta, California, restaurant.

In a video shared on his own Instagram page, a person asked, “While we’re talking about the question, I think everybody’s been wanting to know: Are you still at Destination Smokehouse?”

Johnson, who appeared to be throwing out trash, answered plainly. “No, I’m not. I’m not at Destination Smokehouse. I’m with Tenderism. So now you know. I had to go on my own.”

He continued with calm resolve: “You don’t get mad — hey, you just take another step, get glad, and praise the Lord.”

And in signature fashion, he reassured supporters with a little jig, “Y’all keep supporting me. I guarantee you I ain’t going to do you wrong. Booyah!”5About a week before Johnson broke his silence, his new manager, Joseph White, quietly launched a GoFundMe with a $26,000 goal.

The fundraiser describes him as “a beloved figure in the California food scene,” recounting how he partnered with a small coffee shop in 2020 that later evolved into Destination Smokehouse. It highlights the viral clips — ribs sliding off the bone, glasses tossed skyward, and the now-famous phrase, “That’s Tendernism.”

The page states that after national attention intensified, “Walter was ultimately fired from the restaurant he helped make famous,” and outlines plans for a food truck and a traveling platform spotlighting small, locally owned BBQ and soul food spots. More than $25,000 has already been raised.

When The Shade Room reposted his announcement, social media lit up. Internet comedian Dezi Banks, who also appeared in previous Destination Smokehouse videos with Johnson, wrote, “Drop that new Location we coming!”

Rappers and celebrities said they “would fly out to support and go to his restaurant.”

Funky Dineva predicted, “He’s about to be so abundantly blessed.”

Others were more pointed, turning the heat on the owner of the establishment, who appeared to exploit Johnson for years. “I unfollowed the restaurant. I don’t like how they handled him,” one commenter shared.

Another claimed, “The owner got too jealous and fumbled massively with this.”

Still, one supporter framed it as destiny: “This was the best thing that could have happened for him. Go out there and get your own!!!!”

Johnson had been going viral online for weeks before food critic Keith Lee paid a visit to meet him in person at the restaurant.

Lee wanted to personally hand Johnson thousands of dollars after reviewing the food, but said security informed him Johnson was unavailable due to filming. Lee later redirected the money into community efforts, stressing there were “no hard feelings,” though the moment fueled online debate about access and whether Johnson was being controlled.

Some commenters argued that as the restaurant’s popularity grew, so did tension around visibility. They noted the business began as a coffee shop before barbecue was introduced, questioning whether Johnson’s recipes and persona had become the primary engine behind the brand’s growth.

Owner Nick Yepremian addressed the situation publicly, explaining they were filming a podcast when Lee arrived and did not realize he was there until later.

On ownership, Johnson told Willie D. Live that questions about equity “ain’t nobody business.” Yepremian claimed that Johnson “is not an employee” and described him as “definitely a part of this business,” while declining to specify percentages.

Trademark filings added another dimension. In November 2025, North Carolina attorney Kenneth Harris filed two intent-to-use applications for “TENDERNISM,” covering restaurant services and clothing.

Weeks later, Diamond Smokehouse Enterprises Inc. submitted use-based applications in multiple classes, claiming commercial use dating back to April 2024. The filings intensified online conversation, with some speculating that control of the phrase may have played a role in the split, though no official statement directly connects the two.

Even amid reports of his departure, Destination Smokehouse continued posting Johnson-centered content through Feb. 18, underscoring how closely his image remained tied to the brand.

Now, the man who made “Tendernism” a viral catchphrase is stepping forward independently. For Johnson, supporters believe this next chapter isn’t about what was lost — it’s about reclaiming the name that made people believe in the magic in the first place.