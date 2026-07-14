Twice in 10 Days: Black Teen Says Police Kept Targeting Him for Walking Through His Own Neighborhood, Now Oversight Board Is Investigating

A teenager is now facing charges after he was detained twice in 10 days by police. Now the community is trying to decide if the officer’s actions were justified.

The new Battle Creek Community Oversight Board met last Wednesday to discuss the viral body camera video.

Atlanta Black Star previously reported on 16-year-old Jeremiah Spearman. He was walking through the Washington Heights neighborhood to his aunt’s when officers stopped him.

Jeremiah Spearman (right) was detained after officers said they believed he was doing “suspicious” activity. (Photo Credit: News 3)

This happened twice in 10 days, on June 4 and again on June 14. His mother told Atlanta Black Star that one of the officers was on the scene for both incidents.

“They racially profiled my son because he was walking through the hood,” his mother, Marticia Spearman, said. “You’re not going to do that to my son. My son don’t do nothing wrong.”

Spearman posted a picture of a police report from the first incident. It shows her son was charged with obstructing police.

It’s unclear if those charges have since been dropped. Since Jeremiah is a minor, his court records are not publicly available.

The body camera video from the first incident shows officers tackling the teenager as he cries out in pain before they handcuff him.

“Oh, my God. I don’t even got nothing,” Jeremiah cried.

According to the report, officers believed Jeremiah was suspicious because he didn’t stop for them. They also thought it was odd he wasn’t wearing shoes.

“I noticed this to be unusual behavior based on my training and experience as a police officer,” the report said.

Authorities and Spearman’s mother have yet to confirm if he is facing charges in the other incident.

In the second incident, Jeremiah complied with officers, but they still put him in handcuffs. He immediately tells the officer in the body-camera video that he has a pocketknife.

“Someone call my mom! This is the second time,” he yelled as three officers put him in handcuffs.

“It’s very upsetting to know that this is the neighborhood we live in and this is how they look at us,” the teen’s mother said. “Like we all just out here on bulls—t or carrying around weapons. It makes me very upset. I got six boys.”

Atlanta Black Star has tried multiple times to speak with the Battle Creek Police Department, but no one has responded.

“The decision to stop and briefly detain the individual was appropriate,” Chief Shannon Bagley said after Jeremiah’s second detainment. “The officer’s approach was calm and focused on resolving the situation safely.”

News Channel 3 obtained the policies that the city says the officer followed. The first, Policy 312, “Search and Seizure.” The second is Policy 401, “Bias-Influenced Policing.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, the committee said it is looking into the police department’s internal investigation. If they conclude the officer violated policy, they will share a recommendation with the city manager.

“So, as of right now, the only thing we can do is review what was found in the police department investigation,” board member Kaciana Champlin Hoffman said. “We can’t interview witnesses, and we also can’t, as a board, say, ‘Here’s the results, here’s what he demands to be done.’ We just get to review. Give something to the city manager, and she gets a chance to go back to the police chief.”

News Channel 3 reported that Spearman’s attorney spoke up, questioning the scope of the board’s review.

“I’m only hearing about one incident, and there were two stops. So, I’m asking, for which stop are you all doing your investigation?” she asked.

“I’m not in the position to answer any questions regarding those activities,” Board Chair Carey Whitfield responded.

The board later confirmed they are reviewing footage from both incidents. There has also been no official complaint filed regarding the June 4 incident.

Vice Chair Clare Tanner told News Channel 3 that they believe their investigation should take 10 days.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Spearman family about the oversight committee but hasn’t heard back.