‘Does Not Feel Real’: Nolan Wells’ Mother Makes Heartbreaking Pleas As Funeral Is Set for Black Teen’s Unsolved Mississippi Death

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center has agreed to host funeral services for Nolan Wells.

Wells, an Ocean Springs, Mississippi native, was celebrating the Fourth of July with a group of friends at Horn Island. His body was found near the northwestern tip of the island on July 6.

The 18-year-old’s funeral will be held on Monday, July 20, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Nola.com.

Nolan Wells’ funeral set for July 20 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (Photo: Christine Wonsley)

The convention center commission’s board, with one member absent, unanimously voted on Monday in support of the event.

Sam Voisin, executive director of the Coliseum & Convention Center, told the outlet that a room at the convention center would be set up for 1,200 to 1,500 people.

The funeral, which is being paid for by Tyler Perry, is expected to draw a large crowd. During a Friday press conference, Rev. Al Sharpton announced that he would deliver the eulogy.

Voisin said he did not know whether protesters would attend the funeral but believed it was unlikely. He added that metal detectors will be used, as they are for other events at the venue.

A Mother’s Cry

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, says it’s been emotional planning her son’s funeral.

“Planning the funeral of our 18-year-old does not feel real. All the emotions are running together,” she wrote on Facebook. “I thank God for the moments of being able to watch videos and hear his laugh again. We miss you so much Nolan.”

Nolan’s parents are still searching for answers about his death. They told Good Morning America on Friday that they believe their son was intentionally left behind.

They are urgently asking anyone who has videos or photos of Nolan from July 4th to contact local authorities and their legal team.

Police Action

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Wells’ death. They too are asking for pictures or videos that can help with the investigation.

“Previously, we put out a call to action for the public to come forward with any information that they may have pertaining to the Nolan Wells case, and that still stands as of right now,” Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter told ABC News on Monday.

“Even if you may think that it might be insignificant. Every little bit helps, and that may be a bigger contribution than you think to this case.”

The cause and manner of Wells’ death have not been released. Results from the autopsy conducted by Mississippi officials are still pending.

Wells’ family also commissioned an independent autopsy by Dr. Roger Mitchell in Washington, D.C. Those findings have not yet been released either.