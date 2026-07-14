‘Ain’t No Way’: Keke Wyatt Hard Launches Her New Man After 10 Kids, and Fans Think She’s Got Another Surprise on the Way

Keke Wyatt has never been afraid to start over.

More than a year after her latest divorce, the R&B singer appears happier than ever as she embraces a new chapter.

Known as much for her large family as her powerful voice, the 44-year-old has 10 children she’s over the moon about.

Keke Wyatt shows off new man and fans think she may be expecting. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images) (Screenshot/@kekewyatt)

She was last married to businessman Zackariah Darring for five years before the two divorced in July 2024.

Wyatt rejoiced by telling The Shade Room, “I am divorced and soooo HAPPY to be FREE from that bondage and abuse.”

But it looks like the “Nothing in This World” singer is ready to fall in love again.

On July 13, she posted an Instagram video of herself in a white lace dress. She smiled as she was wrapped in the arms of a mystery man standing directly behind her.

The handsome couple looked as if they were headed to a special occasion. Her new beau dressed in a black-and-white striped shirt with black pants and shoes.

Wyatt has not revealed the name of the mystery man in her video. But It’s not his first debut.

She shared another video of the two on a movie date on July 11.

The short clip shows Wyatt and her man side by side in what appears to be a darkened theater. The mystery man smiled as Wyatt brought the camera closer to his face before she turned to him, her lips puckered up for a kiss.

Her July 13 video drew far more attention than the one she posted two days earlier, as viewers dissected it.

Theories ran wild as people zoomed in on Wyatt’s hand brushing across her belly and the man’s hand resting along the sides of her stomach.

One fan being subtle about the theory said, “Ain’t no way. You bet not be,” and another wrote, “Why did she hold her belly like that?!”

Folks who believe she may be expecting said, “One thing Keke ain’t afraid to do is start over. I admire that! Congrats!”

Another wrote, “I knew a baby was coming soon as she let us know that she has a new man.”

Wyatt’s fans even borrowed Keke Palmer’s viral “Keep a Job” catchphrase, joking, “Keke ‘Keep a Man’ Wyatt!!!

Still, many wanted to know, “Harpo … who [is] this man?”

Despite her past marriages ending in divorce, Wyatt will never give up on love.

At 18, she married her former road manager, Rahmat Morton. Together, they welcomed three children: Keyver, Rahjah Ke’, and Ke’Tarah.

The pair stayed together until 2009 despite a 2001 domestic dispute in which Wyatt stabbed him after claiming he choked her. The charges were later dismissed.

By 2010, she had married her second husband, Michael Ford. Seven years later, he sought a divorce while Wyatt was eight months pregnant with their son, Kendall Miguel Ford.

Her son, Rahjah, was 13 at the time and battling cancer successfully.

Wyatt and Ford also share sons Ke’Mar Von Ford, 15, Wyatt Michael Ford, 14, and a daughter, Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 11.

Ford also had a daughter, Mickayla, from a previous relationship.

In a 2017 interview with The Jasmine Brand, Ford said he would continue to support the children but refused to do so as Wyatt’s husband.

“I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior,” he explained. “A home should be a refuge of peace from the inequity and harshness of the world.”

Congratulations to Keke Wyatt, pregnant with her 11th child pic.twitter.com/7dV15XAU7P — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) February 20, 2022

The year after their divorce, Wyatt married Darring in 2018. Together they share a daughter, Ke’Riah David Darring, 6, and a son, Ke’Zyah Jean Darring, 4, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called trisomy 13.

Wyatt confirmed their divorce last year. It’s not clear how long she has been seeing this new man, but for now they appear to be happy.

As for having kids, she doesn’t seem to be opposed. On her TV One episode of “Uncensored: Unscripted,” she said she thought she would have one more. But that was back in 2022.