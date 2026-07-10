‘OMG … a Mini You’: Russell Crowe Shows Off His Ripped New Look Alongside His 20-Year-Old Son—and Fans Say They’re Practically Twins

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has undergone a major transformation, leaving fans stunned by his new look.

The 62-year-old has been hard at work in the gym over the last few years, between roles in “Gladiator II,” “Nuremberg,” and other projects.

Away from the cameras, though, Crowe was all smiles as his son, Tennyson Spencer Crowe, celebrated his 20th birthday.

Russell Crowe goes viral for his toned-up look in rare family photos with his son. (Photo by Pool Insabato Rovaris/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

On July 6, the Hollywood vet shared a post on X that read, “20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny.”

Crowe attached three images; one sweet photo shows a much younger Crowe while holding his son as a baby. Another photo shows the father-son bonding as adults while riding horses.

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The duo posed in the mirror, flexing their muscles as Crowe snapped a photo of his ripped look.

But it was the details of their selfie that had fans saying they’re practically twins.

The “Les Misérables” actor and his son wore black tank tops, flexing their impressive left biceps in the mirror.

Crowe held the phone with his left hand while showing off his ripped left arm.

He appeared with his thick gray beard, long hair, and glasses, echoing the solid build he displayed in the 2000 film “Gladiator.”

20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny. pic.twitter.com/qAvgpsXJyH — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 7, 2026

His portrayal of Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman general turned Colosseum fighter, earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor the following year.

Although Maximus died in the original, his legacy drives the story of 2024’s “Gladiator II,” in which he is revealed to be Lucius’ biological father.

Crowe’s semi-muscular physique had his 2.7 million X followers shocked and zooming in on his progress.

He looked noticeably slimmer than he did last year after dropping 55 pounds.

Fans say the actor and his mini-me look like smaller versions of his “Gladiator character.

"Are you not entertained?!" ⚔️ Decades later, Russell Crowe’s definitive scene in Gladiator still delivers absolute chills. Raw power, defiance, and pure cinematic history. #RussellCrowe #Gladiator #CinemaHistory #EpicMovies pic.twitter.com/srwCxNY7DD — Russell Crowe FanPage (@RussellFansCon) July 6, 2026

“Ya looking [good] Rus.. Lost the gut and jacked like ya tin lid.. good job,” wrote one person, who applauded Crowe’s weight loss.

Another said, “Are we sure Russell Crowe didn’t just clone himself? Tenny is out here looking exactly like a young Maximus.”

Dozens replied to Crowe’s post with jokes and compliments about his close bond with his son and how much weight he’s lost.

“From ‘hold my hand’ to ‘hold my protein shake’ in 20 years. Tennyson clearly inherited the Crowe strength stat,” wrote another enthusiastic fan.

A few compliments read, “Omg! He’s a mini you” and “Wow. Son didn’t fall too far from the tree!”

Others couldn’t get over how much Tennyson resembles his famous father. “Dang he can be your twin I can tell u are a proud dad,” exclaimed one person.

In addition to Tennyson, the “Sleeping Dogs’ star shares another son, Charles, 22, with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. They were married from 2002 to 2018.

Crowe recently opened up about his dramatic weight loss, revealing he has shed nearly 55 pounds since wrapping production on “Nuremberg” a year ago.

While on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast last November, he revealed he dropped about 55 pounds after finishing the film.

Crowe said he weighed 126 kilograms, or 277 pounds, when production ended. At the time, he said he weighed 100.9 kilograms, or about 222 pounds.

The Oscar winner credited part of his progress to injections and intravenous treatments for lingering knee and shoulder injuries, which made it easier for him to stay active.

“It’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” Crowe said.

“It’s calmed down a bunch of stuff and it’s taken a bunch of pain away, so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards,” he added.

Crowe also admitted his relationship with alcohol has changed over the years.

“I’m a big proponent for having a drink,” he said. “It’s my cultural heritage and as a working-class man, it’s my goddamn right, Joe. But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities…”

Crowe proudly sported his gut in his most recent movie, “Bear Country,” which hit theaters last month.

This week in cinemas in the USA. It is coming out under some other title in America but, just look for the movie that I’m in , along with Teresa Palmer, Luke Evans, Danny Zovatto, Nina Dobrev & Aaron Paul. This is a fun movie. Directed by Derrick Borte who directed Unhinged. pic.twitter.com/LXo7H0eevv — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 23, 2026

He stars as Manco Kapak, a veteran club owner whose dream of retiring with his girlfriend is shattered when a masked robber strikes his business.