‘Is That His Adopted Daughter?’: Russell Crowe, 61, Seen In London Outing with 32-Year-Old Fiancée – Fans Think They Eloped After Calling Off Wedding

According to sources close to the couple, Russell Crowe may have secretly tied the knot with his fiancée Britney Theriot in London.

The Oscar-winning actor was spotted at what appeared to be a celebratory dinner at Mayfair’s upscale Sheesh restaurant last week, surrounded by close family and friends including his youngest son Tennyson and ex-NFL star Sam Burgess with wife Lucy.

The timing of the gathering raised eyebrows, as it occurred around Crowe’s 61st birthday on April 7. However, insiders suggest there might have been more to celebrate than just another trip around the sun for the “Gladiator” star.

“No-one would be surprised if he and Britney decided to tie the knot in London,” a purported source revealed to RadarOnline. “They have a big circle of friends there, and it would be the ultimate gift for Russell.”

The couple’s relationship journey began on the set of the 2013 film “Broken City,” though they didn’t start dating until 2020. Their romance blossomed during the pandemic, and by 2023, Theriot was photographed sporting a massive diamond ring, fueling engagement speculation.

Actor Britney Theriot and New Zealand actor Russell Crowe guests at Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Men’s Collection Spring Summer 2025. Milan (Italy), June 17th, 2024 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

What makes the London dinner particularly intriguing is that Crowe reportedly had “no professional reason” to be in the U.K. at the time, according to insiders.

The actor has a deep connection to Britain, having filmed some of his most successful movies there, making it “a special place for him – and an ideal location for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.”

Last year, reports surfaced that the couple’s wedding plans had been put on ice due to Crowe’s increasingly demanding work schedule, RadarOnline reported, but it seems that is no longer the case.

The actor has been experiencing what sources described as a “midlife career revival,” currently filming “Bear Country” in Australia alongside at least four other film and television projects.

“Russell’s schedule has been crazy this year, and next year is looking even worse,” an alleged insider explained.

“He’s having a midlife career revival, and not even Britney would expect him to turn these opportunities down, but it’s not leaving any room for a wedding or even talk of wedding plans,” the unnamed mouthpiece supposedly said.

Earlier speculation pointed to Italy as the couple’s preferred wedding destination.

Crowe has frequently expressed his love for Rome, once describing it as “the city where my heart beats faster.”

The pair visited Rome last year when Crowe performed with his band The Gentlemen Barbers at the Forum Theatre and reportedly toured a church during their stay, perhaps another hint that they might have tied the knot.

“Italy was always going to be their wedding destination. Every time they go there, they come back more in love,” yet another unnamed source reputedly told Woman’s Day in 2024. “It’s always been their dream to get married there.”

The substantial 29-year age gap between Crowe, 61, and Theriot, 32, has drawn considerable attention on social media.

Daily Mail readers didn’t hold back their opinions, with one commenting, “Seriously looks like her dad.”

Another asked, “Is that his adopted daughter?” while a third observed, “Wow the new finance is a clone of his ex wife.”

For perspective, Theriot is only slightly older than Crowe’s children with ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Crowe and Spencer, who is now 55, were married in 2003 and separated in 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2018. Their son Charles was born in December 2003, and Tennyson arrived in July 2006, according to People.

Despite their separation, Spencer has maintained a cordial relationship with her ex-husband.

“We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family,” she told Stellar magazine, the Daily Mail reported. “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended. We’ve had holidays together in the past and we can happily sit down and chat.”

Whether the London dinner was indeed a secret wedding celebration remains unconfirmed.

As one of the purported Radar insiders quipped, “Think about it – a birthday meal is the perfect cover for a low-key wedding.”

For now, fans of the Australian actor will have to wait for official confirmation on whether Crowe and Theriot have taken their relationship to the next level.