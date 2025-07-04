‘Looks So Much Better Now’: Russell Crowe Shows Off His Drastic Weight Loss at Award Show with Fiancée Britney Theriot

“Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe, 61, is flaunting his new slimmer physique in public.

Photos of Crowe at the Mediterrane Film Festival Golden Bee Awards on June 29 have surfaced on the Internet. The event took place on Malta, the same island where “Gladiator” was filmed over two decades ago.

Russell Crowe’s fiancée, Britney Theriot, reportedly inspired him to lose weight for his health and well-being. (Photo by Pool Insabato Rovaris/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The Hollywood veteran showed up in an all-black suit with his 32-year-old fiancée, “Broken City” actress Britney Theriot, on his arm. Theriot wore a black longline shift dress.

“26 years ago, in a funny way, I became a man in Malta,” Crowe told the audience inside the Fort Manoel venue after accepting the Malta Film Legend honor at the Golden Bee Awards.

The New Zealand-born movie star continued, “For whatever films I had done before then, nothing had the majesty, ambition, and budget and ultimately reach of ‘Gladiator.’”

While Crowe reflected on how the European country impacted his life, celebrity watchers were focused on The Gentlemen Barbers band member’s dramatic appearance change in Malta.

After photos of Crowe and Theriot spread online, fans began sharing their takes on the Hollywood star shedding pounds.

For instance, one Daily Mail reader praised Crowe by commenting, “That’s one hell of an achievement at 60 years of age. Great job.”

“Good for him – for his health! I love his movies,” another person wrote. A third posted, “Great to see, I was quite worried about him looking so big previously.”

However, some people suspected Crowe dropped the pounds by using the weight-loss drug Ozempic. Someone commented, “Another Big O user. Let’s move on.”

“Good for you, Russell, looking pretty good now! Maybe Ozempic, who cares!” exclaimed one supporter. Likewise, one comment read, “He looks so much better now.”

Crowe’s weight-loss journey has been a topic of conversation for years. In 2016, he spoke about dropping 52 pounds after putting on weight for his role in the buddy cop film, “The Nice Guys.”

“I was 121.6 kilos (268 pounds) the first week of August last year,” Crowe said at the time, per ABC News. He also talked about “clawing” his way back into shape by dropping to 216 pounds.

Crowe was estimated to have been over 250 pounds coming off his role in the 2020 thriller “Unhinged.” He reportedly hit the 350-pound mark by February 2024.

By May 2025, reports claimed Theriot played a huge role in her famous fiancé’s body transformation. Apparently, she was also concerned about Crowe’s wellness.

“His weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” an unnamed source explained to Life&Style.

According to the anonymous insider, Crowe changed his diet by focusing on lean protein as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. The “American Gangster” star also supposedly worked with a personal trainer.

“He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source stated, before adding, “He wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle, and that means getting rid of his belly.”

Russell Crowe and his fiancée Britney Theriot in April 2025. (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Theriot met Crowe during the filming of “Broken City” in 2013. They began dating in 2020 and made their red carpet debut in 2022 at the premiere of his “Poker Face” movie in Rome.

Crowe reportedly proposed to the New Orleans native in 2023. He was previously married to Australian singer Danielle Spencer from 2003 to 2018.

In July 2022, he posted a photograph on social media of himself with his and Spencer’s two sons, Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 18. Theriot and other unidentified friends were also in the picture taken during a trip to Rome, one of the locations where “Gladiator” was set.

“Gladiator” arrived in North American theaters in May 2000. Crowe’s portrayal of Maximus in the historical drama earned him a Best Actor Academy Award. The Ridley Scott-directed film also won the Academy Award for Best Picture.