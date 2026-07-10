‘Burn Her Up’: Bitter Elderly Florida Man Torches Girlfriend’s Car with Them Inside After She Ends Their 42-Year Love Story, Police Say

A Florida man is awaiting his day in court after authorities say he set a car on fire with his partner of more than four decades inside.

Franklin Davis, 84, is accused of trying to kill his partner on Friday. Broward County Sheriff’s officials said the car was parked at a 7-Eleven convenience store when the fire began.

Police have not publicly identified Davis’ girlfriend.

Franklin Davis is accused of setting his partner’s car on fire at a 7-Eleven convience store. (Photo Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office/Google Maps)

Atlanta Black Star obtained court records detailing what authorities say happened. According to the report, Davis and his girlfriend got into an argument inside the parked car.

Deputies said surveillance video captured Davis throwing gasoline from a water bottle on the dashboard and front seats before igniting the flames.

The car reportedly exploded in three seconds.

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The woman told authorities she had separated from Davis months earlier, ending a 42-year relationship. She suffered third-degree burns to her left leg. Davis was burned on his face and hands.

The victim reportedly told deputies that, at the time, she thought that Davis intended to “burn her up” inside the vehicle, CBS News reported.

Both individuals were taken to the hospital.

Davis was charged with premeditated attempted murder, arson causing bodily harm, criminal attempt, solicitation, or conspiring to commit a capital felony.

Atlanta Black Star learned Davis has a lengthy criminal past.

According to Broward County court records, he was charged with possession of cocaine in 1986, 1994, and 1995. He was also charged in another domestic violence incident in 2000 involving a firearm.

CBS News reported Davis was seen walking away from the scene with a walker. He appeared in court on Monday in a wheelchair.

After the judge ordered him held without bond until his next hearing, Davis asked, “I can’t be there for that? And how long will I have to wait?”

Davis is set to be back in court on July 14.