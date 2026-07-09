‘The Audacity’: New York Woman Who Traveled to Florida to Stab Ex-Boyfriend’s Lover to Death, Seeks Love from Lockup As She Claims Innocence

A New York woman has taken to the internet to look for friends while locked up for life in prison. But now, she’s claiming she’s innocent.

Sakiyna Thompson describes herself as a creative and a foodie. But the state of Florida, where she now resides, describes the mother of one as a murderer.

Thompson, 31, was convicted of killing 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson in 2022. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2025.

Sakiyna Thompson (right) is serving a life sentence for the murder of Kayla Hodgson (left). (Photos: NBC 6)

According to writeaprisoner.com, Thompson is looking to build a connection while locked up. She posted two pictures of herself, one with a revealing top and another in her prisoner uniform.

“Wrongfully accused, I am unfortunately serving a life sentence. I refuse to let my current circumstances steal my joy,” Thompson wrote. “I am still finding light even in a place like this.”

According to court records, the woman Thompson was convicted of killing was her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend.

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Thompson flew from New York to South Florida in 2022, according to court filings. She reportedly became enraged when she realized Hodgson was dating her former boyfriend and had blocked her on social media.

She then used a fake Uber account to get to Hodgson’s home, according to NBC 6. Thompson was seen in surveillance video wearing a wide-brimmed hat, a COVID-19 mask, and gloves.

Thompson stabbed Hodgson to death during a fight inside her apartment, NBC 6 reported.

“Being violated in your own home, in the sanctity of your own home, is a scary thing,” Assistant State Prosecutor Tonya Johnson said during the trial. “What’s even scarier is being attacked, being brutally murdered in your own home, and that person getting away with it.”

NBC 6 also reported Thompson was pregnant at the time of the attack. Defense attorneys claimed Thompson tried to save her own life and the life of her unborn child. Court documents show the baby’s father has custody of the child.

Investigators were able to tie the murder back to Thompson with the help of flight records and cellphone data.

“What she did was wicked and evil, and a person like her, it’s important they never see the light of day again,” Hodgson’s cousin, Melanie John, told NBC 6.

Thompson had claimed she blacked out and didn’t remember killing Hodgson.

“How about the audacity of you to come up on this stand and waste taxpayer dollars and tell them a crock of garbage to everyone about your blackout reasoning,” another family member told NBC 6.

Atlanta Black Star has not found any appeals filed by Thompson.

According to “Write a Prisoner,” she is looking for legal help.