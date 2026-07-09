‘So-Called Friends’: Family of Black Illinois Man Who Was Found Dead After Attending Music Festival with White Pal Suspect Foul Play

Friends and family of one Illinois man want to know what happened after his body was recovered near a music festival.

Jerard Jackson, 28, was found dead on June 30 in Rothbury, Michigan. He and his friends were attending Electric Forest, a summer music festival.

What Happened?

Jerard Jackson was found dead last week after he and a group of friends went to Electric Forest. (Photo: Conor Prettyman)

Michigan State Police said Jackson left the festival at 10 a.m. Troopers had been out there earlier that morning after Jackson reported an alleged criminal incident involving a friend.

Authorities did not specify what that crime was.

Jackson’s friend Conor Prettyman posted in the music festival group chat that morning, asking if anyone had seen Jackson.

‘Mind Your F— Business!’: Internet Is Fiercely Divided Over Woman’s Reaction to Lack of Speakerphone Etiquette on Public Bus

“It is thought that he might have had some sort of mental crisis and wandered off,” Prettyman wrote. “He had tried to turn himself into police, and they began questioning him.”

Troopers confirmed they found Jackson’s phone and other personal belongings at the campsite. They also recovered his rental car, which contained his wallet and keys.

Jackson’s body was found near his rental vehicle.

“Based on the investigation, it appears Jackson died by suicide. There is no indication of foul play,” troopers wrote.

Prettyman’s Facebook post mentioned the vehicle was found but did not say Jackson’s body was found. Investigators said in the original report that Jackson was near the car.

Family speaks out

Jackson’s aunt, La Toya Neal, and his stepfather, Sean, spoke with Atlanta Black Star. They said they don’t think Jackson committed suicide.

“They took his phone and keys away. Everybody, including our son, knows he’s directionally challenged. He does not go anywhere without a phone,” the stepfather said. He added that Jackson’s friends put his phone number as a contact in the missing person report.

Neal said the coroner told the family that Jackson hung himself.

“No way he committed suicide. He was just enjoying life, living life to the fullest,” Neal said. “This makes no sense.”

The grieving aunt also accused Jackson’s friends and police of lying to her family. She said investigators said her nephew’s body was found 150 to 200 feet from the rental car.

Prettyman said in his post that he had found the rental car.

“He constantly kept changing stuff based on the situation,” Sean said, accusing Prettyman of switching up his story.

Concerns about friends

Neal also accused Prettyman of making up her nephew’s mental health crisis to cover up the fact that he was engaging in illegal activity.

“When Conor was putting those types of things in his post and saying he had a mental crisis that he was reporting crimes,” Neal said. “Well, what crime was he reporting that didn’t happen, and why don’t you just say we were getting high?”

Jackson’s group of friends was known to be into “serious drugs,” and he was concerned about his son.

“That’s why we didn’t want him to go,” Sean said.

The stepfather added that both the driver’s door and the front passenger door were left open in the rental car.

He also noted an alert on Jackson’s bank account indicating that someone had tried to log in to his account. The alert was timestamped for 12:01 p.m. Monday, two hours after Jackson disappeared.

The family confirmed Jackson was never diagnosed with any mental health disorder.

More crime at the music festival

Authorities are also investigating the death of a newborn baby. Billboard reported the body was found in a portable toilet on the festival grounds on the last day of the event.

Police said the newborn was found by an employee with the restroom vending company. No arrests have been made in that incident.

“HQ is heartbroken and knows our Forest Family is as well,” festival organizers wrote on Facebook at the time.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the festival, Prettyman, and La Toya for more information about the investigation.