‘Wicked and Evil’: New York Woman Who Traveled to Florida to Stab Ex-Boyfriend’s Lover to Death Made Cryptic Social Media Posts Weeks Before Murder

A 31-year-old woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for traveling from New York to Florida to murder her ex-boyfriend’s new lover.

Sakiyna Thompson was convicted of first-degree murder in October after stabbing 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson to death in July 2022.

Kayla Hodgson was stabbed to death by Sakinya Thompson in July 2022 in Tamarac, Florida. (Photos: Instagram/1princesskay, Broward County Sheriff’s Office)

Thompson maintained that she killed Hodgson in self-defense, but it only took an hour for a jury to deliberate on her claims and unanimously find her guilty of murder.

Prosecutors said that Thompson had flown to Broward County days before the murder took place with the intent of killing Hodgson out of jealousy that she was dating Thompson’s ex-boyfriend.

According to family members, Thompson had stalked Hodgson’s Instagram and scoured her ex-boyfriend’s phone for evidence of a relationship with Hodgson.

“Tell me what you thought every time you searched, ‘1PrincessKay’ on Instagram, seeing a beautiful girl with a banging body [and] vibrant personality, the complete, total opposite from what you see when you stand in front of the mirror,” Hodgson’s cousin said during Thompson’s sentencing. “That killed you so much, you wanted to damage her face. That’s why you did what you did.”

However, Thompson asserted during her trial that she only wanted to talk “woman-to-woman” with Hodgson about dating the same man, WTVJ reported.

So, she went over to Hodgson’s Tamarac, Florida, apartment uninvited at 5 a.m. on July 13, 2022, and alleged that Hodgson was the one who attacked her, punched her in the face, then cut her stomach with a piece of glass.

Thompson was two months pregnant at the time. She claimed that after the attack, she grabbed the glass and blacked out.

Next thing she knew, she woke up to find Thompson dead on the floor with multiple stab wounds, but she couldn’t recall killing her, according to her testimony.

Autopsy results show that Hodgson was stabbed dozens of times.

She testified that she changed into Hodgson’s clothes, cleaned up some of the blood, and left the apartment, too scared to call the police. She also disposed of some of the evidence.

“I was walking in the blood,” Thompson said.

She traveled back to New York but was arrested less than two weeks later and extradited to Florida.

On June 28, 2022, Thompson posted two TikTok videos labeled “Step 1” and “Step 2,” hinting at problems in her relationship and with other women.

The first video shows Thompson sitting on a bench before panning into a vintage video of Eartha Kitt discussing her refusal to compromise in a relationship.

The second video also starts with a photo of Thompson, but features a clip of rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I notice I get so much love from pretty, fly b–ches. You know, the bum b–ches be hating. It’s expected,” Nicki Minaj says in the video clip.

In May, Thompson posted a video with the caption, “When y’all on a break and you see he re followed b!tch he not suppose to be speaking to.” She then lip-syncs to a voice-over that says, “Imma buy me a gun.”

Thompson did admit that she didn’t like it when Hodgson blocked her on social media months before the killing. Prosecutors alleged she was upset enough to murder Hodgson.

However, defense attorneys argued that Thompson didn’t start the fight and maintained that Hodgson attacked first. They said Thompson’s lethal actions were her only attempt to save her life and the life of her unborn child.

Prosecution challenged Thompson’s testimony and her defense attorneys, stating that Thompson arrived at Hodgson’s apartment in a face mask and a hat to conceal her identity and that she used a fake Uber account to get there and back to her hotel.

Before Thompson was sentenced, 10 of Hodgson’s family members spoke before the court.

Hodgson’s mother, Diana Hodgson, thanked the prosecution and other members of law enforcement who helped see this case to its conclusion.

“Thank you again for restoring my belief in the justice system and thank you again for all the thorough and outstanding workmanship of law enforcement and everyone’s role in helping Kayla’s loved ones come to some type of closure today, knowing the defendant won’t ever get a chance to destroy another life other than her own,” Hodgson said.

Other family members had harsher words for Thompson.

“What gave you the right to come to her home and do this to her? What makes you think you can violate someone’s right of human life and take it away and just live a normal life after as if nothing has happened? Or how about the audacity of you to come on this stand and waste taxpayer dollars and tell them a crop of garbage about [you blacking out]?” said Hodgson’s cousin, Melanie John.

She continued: “What she did was wicked and evil, and a person like her, it’s important they never see the light of day again.”

Hodgson’s other cousin, Alisha Mitchell, said she “can finally start some type of healing.”

Hodgson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.