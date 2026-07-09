Mercedes-Benz Stadium Racial Profiling for World Cup? Spokesperson Responds to Viral Atlanta Video

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is one of the venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup taking place across North America.

While attendees reported many positive reviews from inside the venue during the World Cup so far, accusations that Egypt fans were profiled by stadium security compared to Argentina supporters went viral on social media during a July 7 game.

In the video, which takes place at a gate outside the Atlanta stadium, Egypt supporters are seen getting pat-downs, while some Argentina fans were allowed to pass through the checkpoint without the extra precautionary measure.

Fans outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a World Cup match featuring Egypt and Argentina on July 8 (Photo: @mariam_kalds/Instagram)

“The racism we witnessed today as Egyptians at the Mercedes-Benz stadium was unreal,” Instagram user @mariam_kalds wrote. “What a shame!

“Racism was not only with our players but also with us. Very disrespectful and unprofessional treatment from the staff at the Mercedes-Benz stadium.“

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“What a time to be alive and witness the ugliness and unfairness of this world. This is life in the US.”

However, in a statement to TMZ, a Mercedes-Benz Stadium spokesperson denied that any discrimination toward Egypt fans took place.

“The stadium rep says the Egypt fans were part of a supporter group, and as such, they were patted down for fireworks and other banned items before entry,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told the reason Egypt fans were stopped while Argentina fans were sent on their way is that the Argentina fans in the video were not part of a supporter group… just general fans, and they were being waved toward a different gate, where they went through security … the same as everyone else,” the tabloid explained.

The supporter group fans for a specific team typically sit in pre-designated sections at games for the World Cup, while other fans of both teams can be seen dispersed throughout the crowd.

Despite the explanation from the venue, the viral Instagram video continues to spread online. As of Wednesday, the video was approaching 150,000 likes. On X, another video making the same accusation against the security staff garnered over 475,000 views as of July 8.

Inside the stadium, Argentina and Egypt played a thrilling game that included more controversy.

Egypt had a potential two-goal lead disallowed by video review in the 58th minute due to a foul; the play in question was allowed to proceed to the opposite end of the field by the referee before the review took place after the goal was scored. Popular streamer IShowSpeed, who was rooting for Egypt in the front row of the stands, was also the subject of alleged racist taunts by Argentina fans.

Even after the disallowed goal, Egypt still went on to score and lead 2-0 before a stunning comeback by Argentina to win 3-2.

There will be one more World Cup game played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which is being called “Atlanta Stadium” for the duration of the event — before the tournament concludes. It will be a July 15 semifinal matchup between the winner of the Norway-England quarterfinal and the winner of a Switzerland-Argentina meeting.