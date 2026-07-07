‘Shameless’: Trump Sinks to New Low, Targets Black Kindergartners in a Racist Attack a Day After Top Official Refuses to Condemn White Nationalism

President Donald Trump’s blatant racism knows no bounds, critics say, as he shamelessly continues his public displays of bigotry with no consequences.

Americans once held a U.S. president to the highest standards of morality, integrity and character, expecting a model citizen their children could look up to. Trump shattered that image long ago and continues making shocking statements about minorities and women unchecked.

But opponents say he has sunk to a new low with his latest racist attack … on children!

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One while flying in between Ireland and Washington as he returns from the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Monday, a day after another bigoted swipe at the Obamas, whom he is obsessed with, Trump targeted a group of Black kindergartners in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Reposting a video from the X account End Wokeness, Trump amplified it on his Truth Social platform, showing the children.

The girls were all wearing hijabs, a Muslim religious custom showing modesty and reverence for Allah. The caption read, “Public school in St. Paul, Minnesota. Every girl is in a hijab… in kindergarten.”

These are American children exercising their right to religious freedom in the United States under the Constitution at an American charter school. Critics say for an adult, let alone the commander in chief, to target young children is beyond the pale.

Social media exploded in fury at Trump’s brazen exploitation of kindergartners.

“I pray he is dragged repeatedly through hellfire by his neck,” a furious Threads user remarked.

Journalist and Trump critic Aaron Rupar called him out. “Trump is now using his platform to attack kindergarteners because they are Muslim.”

This angry Threads poster pointed out the hypocrisy. “Trump is mad at kindergartners for wearing hijab’s and I’m mad at the ‘proud boys’ for wearing masks. One group does it for hate; the other are children.

Another chimed in, “Trump is bullying children now? Because they have hijabs on meanwhile TX said you have to learn the Bible… the hypocrisy.”

This indignant user was shocked. “And how about the POTUS posting photos of little children, and where they go to school, on his widely shared account. Outrageous beyond words. If I was one of those parents I’d be apoplectic.”

Unfortunately, most of his Cabinet and staffers also routinely make bold, unapologetic bigoted statements.

On Sunday, a day after the country’s milestone 250th birthday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on CNN refused to condemn a white nationalist march through the capital.

Dozens of masked men, some with Confederate flags, marched through Washington neighborhoods, but it was a picture on a subway of a terrified Black woman surrounded by these racists that made even bigger headlines. People pointed out that no one should ever feel fear in their own city or neighborhood.

CNN host Dana Bash repeatedly asked Burgum whether he was concerned about this and whether he condemned the group that calls itself the Patriot Front. He danced and dodged, refusing to condemn white nationalism, instead pointing to free speech.

This exchange tells you everything you need to know about where we are in this moment.



This should be a ‘no brainer’ answer for the Interior Secretary, Doug Burgum, but he, as a sitting member of this government, refuses to condemn white nationalism.



The image of this black… pic.twitter.com/Bx4o96Wzus — 𝔗𝔯𝔲𝔱𝔥 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@politicsusa46) July 5, 2026

But social media had no problem condemning Burgum and his “nonanswer.”

“Yes…the correct answer was…Yes. No one said they shouldn’t have the right to say what they want and right to free speech…she asked do you condemn the GROUP and their speech and white nationalist ideology. It was kind of a no brainer…but the non answer was an answer,” X user RILEY responded.

Another took offense at how Burgum used a certain word.

“He keeps saying irreprehensible which is the exact opposite of what he was meaning! Reprehensible means extremely bad or without morals, what he said means ‘without fault or blame’! Stop trying to use big words Doug!”

This furious X user may have said it best.

“He is weak. Very weak. This shows how and why Trump/MAGA never steps up when true racism steps to the forefront. Weak.