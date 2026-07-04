‘He Needs New Glasses!’: White Man Hurls N-word at Black Motorist, Threatens to ‘Take Him Out,’ Then Instantly Regrets It

No one keeps it real like a woman who doesn’t have time for nonsense.

A series of videos surfaced on July 1 showing a confrontation between a young African-American man and a bigoted older white man on a residential street.

The two were circling each other in a driveway when a Black woman filming from the car impatiently called out, “Man, slap his a– so we can go.”

Video stills show a viral interaction. (Photos:itsminkkkkkkkkkk/Instagram)





Footage of the funny one-liner has already racked up 150,000 views. Sharp, short, and to the point, the unnamed woman said what everyone watching was already thinking.

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Despite the humor, the first of three videos opens on a disturbing note, with the white resident spewing racial hatred toward the man. “You’re a f—ing n–er!” he yelled.

According to the videos, the white man accused him of driving too fast in the neighborhood and followed the slur with the command to “slow the f— down.” Whether the white man flagged him down while driving or got his attention another way remains unclear. The first video opens with the car parked on the street.

Upon hearing the slur, the driver jumped out and confronted the racist on his property, looking ready for a fight.

“You called him a what?” the woman yelled from the car, perhaps trying to speed things up. The offended driver repeated the question, “You called me a what?”

Significantly smaller than his target, the resident still put up his fists and, in blind confidence, bragged, “I’ll take you out.”

“Taking out” the much larger man would never come to pass. In fact, he never came close. Titled “1st Slap,” the final video shows a single open-handed slap to the man’s face that knocked his glasses to the ground.

The video’s caption urged white people — and anyone who isn’t Black — to stop using the derogatory term. Perhaps it’s a lesson the man won’t forget anytime soon.