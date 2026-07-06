‘Did Not Brake’: California Cop Faces Just a Year in Jail for Killing Dad Riding E-Bike on Way to Pick Up Daughter

It has been nearly a year since a California police officer chased a man riding an electric bicycle, ran him over with a patrol car, and killed the 39-year-old without ever stating a reason for the pursuit.

Escondido police officer Jason Ingco, 35, was charged May 7 with vehicular homicide without gross negligence, a misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

The victim’s family, on behalf of Jacob Illian, filed a wrongful death lawsuit June 8 alleging the officer was attempting a “consensual encounter” when the incident began.

Jacob Illian (left) was riding an electric bike when he was run over by Escondido police Officer Jason Ingco (right), who is now facing a single misdemeanor charge for manslaughter. (Photos: spotfund.com and facebook.com/SanDiegoUnionTribune)

Committed No Crime

Illian, who had committed no crime, was under no obligation to interact with police when he rode away on his electric bicycle along a pedestrian and bike path on August 21, 2025. The lawsuit also alleges Ingco had no legal authority to drive his patrol vehicle onto that path to pursue him.

“Despite having no reason to suspect that a crime was afoot, and without any evidence to suggest that Mr. Illian posed any danger to the public, Officer Ingco began to pursue Mr. Illian,” the federal lawsuit states. It was filed by attorneys Timothy A. Scott and Mark F. Fleming.

‘Absolutely Devastated’: Family Identifies Body Found Near Mississippi Lake as Nolan Wells as Search for ‘Special Soul’ Ends in Heartbreak

‘I’m Not Interested in You!’: White Woman Accuses Black Man of Coming on to Her on Bus, Then Launches Racist Attack When She’s Shut Down



“The patrol car followed Mr. Illian closely at a high rate of speed for approximately a quarter mile along the bike path.”

“Despite knowing such a maneuver would constitute deadly force, Officer Ingco intentionally rammed the bicycle from behind. The impact knocked Jacob off the bicycle, and Officer Ingco then ran him over. The officer did not brake before striking Mr. Illian,” the complaint states.

Illian died at the scene from blunt force trauma to the head.

Pattern of Deadly Pursuits

Illian was on his way to pick up his 12-year-old daughter when Ingco attempted to stop him for what the lawsuit describes as a “consensual encounter.”

“For reasons that remain unclear, one or more Escondido police officers in a marked patrol car sought to engage Mr. Illian in a ‘consensual encounter,’” the complaint states.

“Mr. Illian, who had previously been targeted and harassed by Escondido police on multiple occasions, did not want to interact with officers and, as was his right, began to leave the area on his e-bike.”

The lawsuit states Illian entered a closed pedestrian and bicycle path commonly used by residents, including people walking pets and pushing strollers. Motor vehicles are prohibited from using the path.

“Inexplicably, Officer Ingco left the street and pursued Illian onto the path,” the complaint states.

The incident received little media attention until May, when the San Diego County District Attorney announced Ingco’s indictment on a single misdemeanor manslaughter charge.

Ingco has pleaded not guilty and remains free. His trial is scheduled for September.

The lawsuit also alleges the Escondido Police Department lacks a detailed pursuit policy and cites prior incidents involving fatal pursuits over minor offenses.

“The pattern did not end with Mr. Illian. On August 29, 2025 — eight days after Mr. Illian was killed — an Escondido police pursuit on Interstate 15 ended in the death of Maria Toedt, an unarmed woman,” the complaint states.

“The dangers of initiating vehicle pursuits for minor offenses were a matter of public record in San Diego County before Mr. Illian was killed.”