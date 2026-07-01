‘He Tricked Us All’: Trump Found a Brutal New Way to Punish His Own People — Got Caught Confessing It on Camera, Then Blew His Chance to Walk It Back

resident Donald Trump has continued to make it crystal clear again and again he doesn’t care about Americans’ worsening financial struggles that have occurred on his watch and are centered on high gas, utilities, and consumer prices or about the ongoing housing crisis in red and blue states across the country.

In fact, the president again said a bill to make it harder for Americans to vote is at the top of his list.

After his Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday, June 29, Trump made shocking statements about the housing crisis, just days after astounding his MAGA colleagues by refusing to sign a bipartisan housing bill that would have limited Wall Street third party investments in the nation’s single-family housing inventory and increased supply, among other steps to try to bring down costs.

President Donald Trump (C) speaks as (L-R) U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin and Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Kelly Loeffler listen during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

When refusing to sign the bill last week, Trump said passing his voter restriction bill referred to as the SAVE America Act was more important and his top priority. Then Monday he referred to the housing legislation as “a big yawn” and “so unimportant.”

“Oh there’s so much talk about we’re going to drive housing prices down. I don’t want to drive housing prices down. I want to drive housing prices up,” a confused Trump astonishingly crowed without any apparent understanding of why affordable housing is so important for so many Americans.

“What are your plans for the housing bill, Mr. President?” a reporter asked during the press gaggle in the Oval Office.

“I don’t know. I think it’s so unimportant by, compared to the SAVE America Act,” a tone-deaf Trump blathered.

Social media exploded, “He tricked us all to think he can relate to working families,” an X commenter noted.

During his 2024 campaign for president, Trump promised to “bring down inflation on Day 1” and lower the cost of groceries. Grocery prices are still rising and inflation was at 4.2 percent in May, the highest level in three years.

“He has no clue what his job is. America can never have another billionaire president. It shouldn’t have another with antisocial personality disorder either,” this poster observed.

Other piled on with remarks ranging from, “MAGA you wanna justify this one?” to “I think electing a chronically bankrupt real estate developer was a bad idea.”

X user Elaine Graziano was more serious in her response. “When are people going to realize that Trump doesn’t give a damn about the people including his own supporters. He doesn’t care if housing costs or grocery prices come down because it doesn’t affect him or his family and that’s all that matters to him.”

Trump’s past comments seem to clearly bear out that assessment.

In March at the height of his war on Iran when Tehran had effectively blocked the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, the president told his Republican cronies at a fundraising dinner that skyrocketing energy prices “didn’t matter” to him.

Then in May while negotiating a deal to end his and Israel’s war on the Islamic Republic an angry Trump told reporters he wasn’t concerned about Americans’ financial worries “not even a little bit.”

In terms of the bipartisan housing bill that both chambers passed and Trump refused to sign, it arrived on the president’s desk on Monday, June 29, according to ABC News.

In an exclusive interview with USA Today, House Speaker and MAGA acolyte Mike Johnson said it doesn’t matter if Trump signs the legislation or not.

Johnson, telling the news outlet he urged Trump to sign it again during a meeting Monday, but that whether he signs it or not doesn’t matter. Johnson said Trump will either sign it at some point or just allow it to become law.

“He won’t veto the bill. We already know that. He’ll either allow it to just go into law, or he’ll put his signature on it and take partial ownership, and I hope he does the latter,” Johnson said.

Once the veto-proof bill arrives on Trump’s desk he has 10 days to sign it or it automatically becomes law if Congress does not adjourn during that period.