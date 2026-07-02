‘Who Made Up That?’: Jill Scott Turns the Tables on Fans Who Invented a Rift Between Her and Lauryn Hill with One Bombshell Admission

Neo-soul singer Jill Scott has come forward to set the record straight regarding nasty rumors about her and Lauryn Hill.

Word on the street is that Miss Jilly from Philly either skipped out or on was forced to sit out a tribute performance for Hill’s Living Legend Icon Award.

Artists including Queen Latifah, Common, Lizzo, and Rapsody took the stage to honor the Fugees icon. Her three adult children — Selah, YG, and Zion Marley — also joined the tribute.

Jill Scott has issued a response to the narrative that she slighted Lauryn Hill by not performing in the BET Awards tribute to Hill on June 28. (Photos: Prince Williams/Wireimage, Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)



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The 2026 BET Awards were held last Sunday night, featuring performances from T.I., Cardi B, Ari Lennox, and other chart-topping artists.

The biggest surprise came when Hill returned to the stage after her tribute to lead the crowd in sing-alongs of her classics “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything.”

According to Billboard, Scott was initially announced as one of the performers to close out the tribute medley with “Ex-Factor.”

When the “Golden” vocalist didn’t show, some people questioned if it was shade or something else.

And now, days later, Scott is clearing up the rumors by dropping a bombshell admission on X.

The Grammy-winning vocalist is currently on her To Whom This May Concern tour, which kicked off in June following the success of her 2026 album of the same title.

“Hi. True -I needed a vocal break. My current tour is, with love, 2 hrs long,” Scott shared on X.

She continued, “Although I would have loved to honor Ms Hill, I wasn’t scheduled or asked to do so. Loved it tho.”

Hi. True -I needed a vocal break. My current tour IS , with love, 2 hrs long. Although I would have loved to honor Ms Hill, I wasn’t scheduled or asked to do so. Loved it tho. 🥰✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/m8Lr50MO9J — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) July 2, 2026

Scott’s admission that she was never scheduled or asked to perform sparked a frenzy among people, with even BET confirming her appearance.

“Wait so BET announced it so gossip pages posted it and she’s saying no that never happened?! Omg @BET you’re a mess. I thought they never announced it and it was a Twitter lie,” blasted one person.

Another said, “BET announced her though, even on the actual show. I know they ain’t just see a tweet and run with it.”

Still, not everyone was convinced, claiming that “she dropped out last minute” and is now looking to shut down the negative online chatter.

“I wonder who made up that lie then? and if not you, who was supposed to do it?” one individual inquired.

Some critics pointed to Hill’s history of not showing up for other performances and of showing up hours after call time.

“She don’t even be on time for her own s–t so don’t feel bad… like, at all. And Hell, we didn’t even know if she was gone show up or not THIS TIME! They better get tf off your back!!!“

“No need to explain yourself. Rest those chords, Queen,” said one supporter.

Two others said, “Set the record straight!!” and “Hoping you feel better/more comfortable and your cords are well rested and you’re feeling up for performing at the One Philly: Unity Concert for the 4th!”