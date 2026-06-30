‘All That Fake Crying!’: Furious Mother of Black Girl Killed by White Florida Man in Hit-and-Run Refuses to Forgive Him

A judge sentenced a white Florida man convicted of a hit-and-run that killed three young Black children and injured three others.

Sean Greer will spend the next 73 years in prison for a Dec. 27, 2021, crash that instantly killed Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5. A third child, 9-year-old Laziyah Stukes, succumbed to her injuries on July 11, 2022.

Stukes had sustained severe brain damage and spent more than six months in the ICU on a ventilator before her death.

Prosecutors accuse Sean Greer of killing Andrea Fleming, 6, Kylie Jones, 5, and Laziyah Stukes, 9, in a hit-and-run crash. (Photos: X/Robbie Harvey)

Sentencing Sparks Outrage

According to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office, Greer pleaded no contest in February to 15 criminal counts, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The sentence sparked fierce backlash on social media, with many calling for harsher punishment.

“73 years ain’t long enough! 3 consecutive life sentences sound a lot more like right!” one commenter wrote on X. Several raised concerns about racial disparities in sentencing, with one writing, “If he were Black, he would have gotten life.”

Still, there was a sense of relief that Greer is no longer free. “Horrible. I can’t imagine those parents and families’ pain,” wrote one person. “Glad he’s been taken off the street, finally.”

This man drove onto a sidewalk and killed three innocent children. This is Sean Greer. He mowed down six children in all because he wanted to get around a bus. And then he took off fleeing the scene.



When cops caught up to him, he lied and claimed he hit a pole and ran because… pic.twitter.com/U3TTTV05Qu — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) June 27, 2026

Greer, whose license was suspended at the time, sped down a residential road in Wilton Manors, aggressively swerved around a city bus as it merged onto the street, and continued driving. He jumped the curb onto the sidewalk, striking a group of six children walking home from the park, and then fled the scene.

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During questioning, he initially told detectives someone had stolen his car and that he had crashed into a pole. He claimed he didn’t know he had struck a group of six children.

Three children survived: Draya Fleming, 9; Audre Fleming, 2; and Johnathan Carter, 10.The crash inflicted severe head wounds and leg fractures on all of them, sending them to the hospital.

Greer Claims He’s Remorseful

Victims’ families packed the courtroom during Greer’s June 25 sentencing. He asked for leniency, explaining that he had been on probation for a burglary, noted the Sun Sentinel. He claimed he had been attempting to turn his life around at the time of the crash.

“I do want you to understand, I was on my way home from Walmart with a bag of groceries,” he said in court. “I’m so sorry. What I need you to understand, it was just an accident. I was on probation for burglary … I want you to know I’m sorry. I just want you all to have peace.”

But his words offered little comfort to the grieving parents and relatives, who could not fathom how he left injured children on the sidewalk to die, without even calling 911.

Showing remarkable restraint, Gregory Holcomb, grandfather of deceased Andrea Fleming, said earlier in the sentencing, “I was going to forgive you, man, but I can’t. I can’t forgive after what you took from me.”

Fleming’s mother, Tyricka Williams, told him: “You killed those kids, my baby, and you left them in the street.”

WPLG Local 10 shared a video of another relative addressing Greer. “I hope that judge nails your [expletive] to the cross. I have so much more to say, but I’m not even going to tell you how wonderful our children were,” she said. “All that fake crying you’re doing. We’ve got some real [expletive] tears over here.”

A judge already sentenced Greer to 35 years for violating probation on his earlier case. The new sentence will run concurrently with the existing one.