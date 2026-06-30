‘It Really Made Me Mad!’: True Religion Calls Six Cops for 14-Year-Old Wrongfully Accused of Stealing; Dad Steps in and Demands Apology

A Virginia father says his teenage daughter was humiliated after mall employees accused her of shoplifting.

Charles Smith posted a video of the incident on Facebook last Tuesday. It happened inside the True Religion store in Potomac Mills mall in the Washington suburb of Woodbridge.

Smith told WUSA they purchased jeans and a shirt from another store before walking into True Religion.

Charles Smith says a Potomac Mills mall employee humiliated his daughter. (Photo: WUSA screenshot)

Smith said an employee repeatedly approached them while they shopped.

“The same one individual kept doing it over and over again, just monitoring us throughout the store front to back,” he told WUSA. “There were several other people in there…I’m not sure why they just messing with us.”

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But then the police showed up.

Prince William County police confirmed to Atlanta Black Star that officers responded to a shoplifting call. Smith began recording when seven officers approached him and his daughter. He was outraged by the number of officers that were deployed for a young girl and the allegation of such a minor crime.

“You came here with these many people. You need all these for a 14-year-old girl,” the father said.

His daughter told WUSA she struggled to understand what was happening.

“I just don’t know why there were so many cops, and it didn’t make sense because they already saw the receipt, so I didn’t understand why they were still there,” he said.

“All these people, and we bought these jeans at the other store,” Smith said in the video.

According to the officers in the video, one of the True Religion employees reported the alleged incident, even though Smith and his daughter had just walked into the store.

“We didn’t pay for something that we didn’t already own?” Smith asked. The officers stared blankly at him as he demanded to know which employee had accused his daughter of stealing.

“They’re saying that you may have taken something, and I’m like, ‘Alright, cool. Let’s go in there cause we know we didn’t steal anything, and we have our receipts and everything,” Smith told WUSA.

At one point in the video, an employee handed Smith her phone so he could talk to her manager, “Aaron Cloud.”

“She’s doing everything by the book,” Cloud said over the phone in the video. “If you see anyone with any type of product with a tag on it, call mall security, whether they’re right, wrong, or indifferent; they need to call mall security.”

Cloud reiterated that he believes his employee didn’t do anything wrong.

“Aaron, would you like to apologize to my daughter?” Smith asked.

Cloud continued to talk, seemingly ignoring Smith’s question.

“Mr. Cloud, so the person who your manager said essentially had the jeans in the bag is Mr. Smith’s 14-year-old daughter; he’s just asking for a simple apology for his daughter,” an officer said.

“Well, [the employee] did nothing wrong, and I offer apologies to everyone involved. Again, I’m not perfect,” Cloud said. “We apologize on behalf of the company, but I don’t know what else to do beyond that.”

Many people agreed that the incident was humiliating for the teenager.

“The manager is trying to say what the reality is! No, the reality is you profiled a Black 14-year-old girl! Crazy! Push that issue,” Crista Patrice wrote on Facebook.

“Well, that store won’t have customers anymore,” MarKita Robinson commented.

“This is a horrible, yet terrifying experience for your daughter. Contact your attorneys and have them address the matter from this point moving forward,” Shawn Graves added.

“This is horrible. I hope your daughter is doing better today. I know this was traumatic for her,” Angela Jenkins wrote.

Smith told WUSA the incident was very upsetting.

“I’m a disabled veteran, so it really made me mad that I had no control,” he said. “They’re police officers. You gotta give them respect, but at the same time, I was shaking, and I didn’t understand what was going on and why they were targeting her.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Smith and True Religion for a statement, but has not heard back.