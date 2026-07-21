‘We’re Going to Find Out’: Family Finds Burned Remains of Dismembered Loved One, Teenager Charged In Connection to Murder, But Police Believe There Are More Suspects

An Alabama teen’s family wants to know why someone would kill their son in such a brutal way.

Josiah McKinney, 19, was arrested in late May in connection with the death of 18-year-old Markavious Rumph Jr.

What Happened?

Josiah McKinney (left) was arrested in connection to Markavious Rumph Jr. (right) death. (Photo Credit: WTVM)

Rumph was reported missing on May 7, according to the Eufaula, Alabama Police Department. He was reportedly seen getting into a car with a friend.

For five days, family members and volunteers combed wooded areas. They also braved the rain over Mother’s Day weekend until they found Rumph’s remains.

“I looked for five days for my son, with no help from the Eufaula Police Department,” his mother, Yolanda Wynn, said to WRBL. “Me and my family in the rain on Mother’s Day; I walked through those woods.”

Investigators said Rump was shot, dismembered, and burned in the woods.

Marcus Rumph, the teen’s father, said the pain is impossible to put into words.

“They basically burned my baby, shot my baby, burned him up and chopped him up,” Rumph said. “I’m dealing with it the best I can right now.”

Police reported finding significant evidence, including a blood-stained shovel and an abandoned SUV near the remains. WTVM reported officers also found a blood-stained rag near the site.

“With all the information we’ve gotten so far, we do believe Mr. Rumph Jr. was deceased before the initial missing persons came in,” Eufaula Police Chief Danny Christ said.

Christ said McKinney was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation.

“You have to have positive identification of the body in order to place the person with the other person,” Christ said. “That way we can at least put them together, and we’ve done that along with several other items of evidence.”

Police did not specify how McKinney was identified. It’s unclear if the two teenagers knew each other.

McKinney was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators indicated that more arrests could follow.

Family Demands Answers

Rumph, also known as “Lil Mark” to his friends and family, recently earned his GED. He planned on attending welding school.

Wynn told WTVM finding her son brought closure.

“The brick that was in my chest and the knife that was in my back came off me,” she said. “Everything got light, so I knew; I wanted to find him; I didn’t want him just out there. I got closure then.”

The family told WRBL they believe other people who Rumph knew may be responsible. They didn’t specify who.

“Markavious never going to be forgotten; he’s always going to be in my heart,” the grieving father said. “We’re going out and keeping his name alive, or keep his name in vain, and we just want justice for Markavious Rumph.”

“If you had something to do with it, we’re going to find out,” Wynn said. “Tell them all to come on, come here. Come on to the 30 and turn yourself in, because you’re going to get caught, and you’re going to pay the price.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the family and police for more information but hasn’t heard back.