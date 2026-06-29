‘He Was Ready to Stomp’: Kirk Franklin’s Patience Ran Out After One Man Made a Disturbing Comment About His Wife Before Security Stepped In

Kirk Franklin had his patience tested this weekend after a tense moment left him with little choice but to respond.

Despite decades under public scrutiny, the Gospel singer has learned to tune out the noise. But his faith and his family are always off-limits.

A video circulating online shows a heated confrontation between Franklin and an angry fan in Philadelphia.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin had a heated confrontation with an unruly man who talked about his wife. (Photos by @kirkfranklin/Instagram; Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

The rain forced organizers to pull the plug on Philadelphia’s Gospel on Independence concert.

But the real storm had already started behind the scenes for Franklin, 56.

On June 28, a content creator shared footage of an unknown man aggressively challenging Franklin. The two were surrounded by a group of people outside a building on a hot, scorching day.

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The viral clip begins with a Franklin critic accusing him of “gaslighting,” and the musician responding with “I love you.”

The “Melodies from Heaven” singer offered the man a hug, which was quickly rejected as he resumed his furious tirade.

“You need to repent! You need to repent for your sins!” the man yelled in Franklin’s face.

The conversation became even more personal when Franklin’s wife, Tammy Franklin, was dragged into the mess.

Kirk Franklin recently had to be held back during a heated exchange after a random guy told him he and his wife were going to hell and that he needed to repent for his sins.



This happened after his Gospel on Independence concert was postponed due to lightning. pic.twitter.com/yODnFdH6JY — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 29, 2026

“You and your wife are going to hell,” the unidentified man yelled repeatedly, which set Franklin off to the point that security officials had to step in.

Franklin was quickly pulled away as the confrontation intensified. Onlookers yelled for the enraged fan to leave while a sea of camera phones recorded every second. The clip ends with the man walking off.

Footage of the back-and-forth left social media users shocked at someone berating Franklin on the streets of Philly.

“He tried to be civilized, he really did,” one Instagram user wrote about Franklin leading with love before things went left.

Using one of Franklin’s classic songs, someone else posted, “Kirk was bout to give him a good ole STOMP.”

“While his melodies from heaven [were] playing knuck if u buck, [‘cause] he was ready to STOMP!” a like-minded person wrote.

The jokes continued as one comment read, “Definitely was about to show him pray with me DON’T play with me.”

“Why did it take security so long to step in?” inquired another poster. Another individual simply declared, “Buddy was doing too much.”

However, one Instagram user wondered, “Kirk could’ve easily walked away. He entertained it. Something is definitely troubled in his heart.”

This was not the first time Franklin was accosted in public for religious reasons.

Back in 2019, a street preacher in Jacksonville, Florida, accused him of having blood on his hands.

The bullhorn-carrying tormenter believed Franklin failed to glorify God enough during his BET Awards performance that year.

In 2024, Franklin offered a mea culpa for wearing a tank top and shorts while dancing on stage during a concert in Jamaica. That combo upset some of his faith-based followers.

“I didn’t know that I would ever do anything that would ever offend anyone in any community, but it did. And because it did, I sincerely apologize,” Franklin said in a YouTube video.