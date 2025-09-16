‘Delete This Bro’: Kirk Franklin’s Son Leaves Fans Speechless After Claiming Scars on His Back Are Proof of Years of Parental Abuse

The son of gospel singer Kirk Franklin is making waves on social media after posting a picture of the back scars he says he received as a child.

Kerrion Franklin shared the photograph on Instagram on September 15, and he claimed he was beaten “black and blue” since he was in the first grade by “parentals” who “enjoyed expressing rotten Rage.” The picture features Franklin with multiple, deep scars in his flesh.

Kerrion Franklin (right), the eldest son of Kirk Franklin (left), claims he was abused as a child and has taken to social media to show scars on his back as proof. (Photo: @kirkfranklin/Instagram, @machimerlin/Instagram)

Kirk Franklin Admits He Felt ‘Embarrassed’ and ‘Ashamed’ When His Son Kerrion Was Born, as He Was a Homeless 17-Year-Old Father After His Adoptive Mother Kicked Him Out

Franklin shared the picture of his back scars with a lengthy caption.

“These scars all over my back are not Sex Stories,” he wrote. “Breaks my heart all over again when ppl ask cuz iii wish that was the case. Pain is the only feeling that’s familiar for me but Whatevs & For the record these scars are symbols. They really signs of many secrets that iii keep bottled up since iii was a baby being beat black and blue since 1st grade.”

He added that he walked with “war & Betrayal” in his posture, and that the scars were his only childhood memories.

“Parentals enjoyed expressing rotten Rage in many ways as (punishment/Consequence) not that anyone cares about compassion, consideration,” he added. “These scars are the only memories iii have of my childhood.”

Fans reacted after seeing the picture on The Neighbohood Talk on Instagram.

One fan exclaimed, “Kirk did that???”

“I was just wondering that too, like huh?”

“This gotta stop. Delete this bro. Entirely too many images of you WITHOUT these scars. Seek REAL help but start by removing this damn post.”

‘He shirtless with smooth skin in old videos. Now claiming abuse.”

The “I Smile” singer and his son were estranged for several years after Kerrion leaked a profanity-laced recording of Franklin yelling at him. The recording was shared in 2021 and features Franklin screaming, “I will put my foot in your a**” he said, as well as, “I will break f**king your neck.”

Kerrion was born to Franklin and his mother, Shawn Ewing, when they were teenagers, and Ewing later defended her ex on Instagram, saying her son was “hurting” because he was raised by “teenage parents.”

During a 2021 interview on “Larry Reid Live,” Kerrion said that his parents were focused on themselves, leaving him to be watched by multiple people who physically abused him.

“As a kid, right? My dad was focused on becoming his best self, and my mom was, you know, she — she was — she was trying to do her thing, going to school, you know, working So, I was babysat by a lot of people, and that kind of put me in some — some unfortunate, rough situations.” He added that he was physically abused by multiple people.

Franklin later apologized and noted that the recordings were from two separate occasions. He also said that he and Kerrion did not speak for five years.

“I hadn’t talked to my son in five years when he called me. But I do want people to know I love him. I want the world to hear it loud. I love my son.”

According to VIBE, the father and son repaired their relationship years later.

“I know my son,” said Franklin. ” And my conversations with him have always been a consistent one. I love you, and my love for you is not based on who you love. I love you. And that is my answer. That’s my answer as a Christian father who believes in the text. I love you, and my love for you does not waver based on who you love.”