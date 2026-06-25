‘Put It with the Trash’: White Ruth’s Chris Manager Calls Cops on Black Father Over Tossed Food, Then Her Own Actions Come Back to Haunt Her

A Miami father says his Father’s Day celebration took a chaotic turn when a restaurant called the police on him and his family.

@junya90sjunya, or “Junior,” told Atlanta Black Star they went out to dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Myrtle Beach last Sunday. Junior has four children, ages 1 to 11.

He said he sent back one of the appetizers while eating dinner because it wasn’t cooked to order. They ordered a second, but the waiter threw it away untouched when the family asked for their unfinished food to be packaged for takeout.

Junior says his family was trespassed indefinitely from the restaurant. (Photo: Instagram/@junya90sjunya)

“For some reason, they put it with the trash, like they dumped the plate over on another plate,” Junior said. “We caught them mid-act.”

When the family got the bill, they saw the restaurant had charged them for the untouched food.



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The restaurant’s general manager, who was identified to the Atlanta Black Star as Erin, called the police on Junior and his family. He said he believes she has wanted to have him removed from the restaurant for a long time.

“They was tired of me coming up in there with all my kids,” Junior said.

In the video posted on Instagram, he asks Erin if she called the police on him because of his race.

“Is it because we’re Black, Ma’am?” he asked. The manager shook her head no. He added that Erin told police there had been a previous incident.

“I asked her. I said What happened last time?’ She couldn’t even say. But she told police, ‘We went through this last time.’ So what you’re saying is you’re trying to steal from me again?”

Junior said he and his family go to the Myrtle Beach Ruth’s Chris at least three times a month.

Police agreed with him that he didn’t have to pay for the appetizer.

Junior said he and his whole family are trespassed from Ruth’s Chris indefinitely. This particular location is privately owned.

Atlanta Black Star called the restaurant, and someone named “Erin” picked up the phone. When our reporter tried asking questions about the incident, she was hung up on.

“If I was a white guy coming here with his four kids or whatever whatnot, she wouldn’t trip,” Junior said.

He said the only way to correct the situation is to fire Erin.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the restaurant’s private owners but hasn’t received a response.