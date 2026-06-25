‘Not Going to be Bullied’: GOP Senator Said What No One Else Would Dare Say to Trump’s Face — It Got So Ugly They Had to be Physically Separated

Republican lawmakers continue to walk a tightrope around President Donald Trump. Criticize him in private, defend him in public, and avoid becoming the next target.

On Wednesday, that script finally broke down.

A Republican senator who had already been politically executed by Trump stood up in a room full of GOP lawmakers and said what almost nobody in the party has been willing to say to Trump’s face.

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as he arrives at Zurich Airport before attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, on January 21, 2026 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The angry face-off took place during a closed-door Senate lunch, where Sen. Bill Cassidy accused Trump of misleading the country about the war in Iran.

Moments later, they were shouting at each other in front of the entire Senate GOP conference, with one senator reportedly forced to physically pull Cassidy back into his seat as the confrontation spiraled.

The explosive exchange marked one of the rarest sights of open defiance in Trump’s orbit, with a fellow Republican publicly challenging him.

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Cassidy, who was recently driven from office after Trump backed a primary challenger against him, accused the president of failing to tell Americans the truth about the increasingly unpopular conflict with Iran.

Trump fired back with personal insults, mocked Cassidy’s election loss and repeatedly ordered him to sit down, turning what was supposed to be a unity meeting into a public display of the tensions many Republicans have largely kept hidden.

Cassidy on what he said to Trump: "You have not told the American people what's going on. It was supposed to last for four weeks, it's lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved. And I want to know what's going on. He did not particularly care for my… pic.twitter.com/3TnZAsDLR0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

The clash laid bare a growing crack inside the Republican Party over Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict. It also marked a remarkable public showdown between Trump and a senator he had already helped drive from office.

Cassidy, who lost his primary in Louisiana after Trump backed a challenger, openly accused the president of withholding information from Congress and the public about the war.

Trump responded angrily, according to Cassidy and others familiar with the exchange, turning a routine GOP meeting into one of the most dramatic confrontations of Trump’s second term.

The fireworks began when Trump questioned why any Republican would support a war powers resolution aimed at limiting further U.S. military involvement in Iran.

According to Cassidy, he took the president up on the challenge.

“Would you really like to know?” Cassidy asked.

The Louisiana senator, one of four Republicans who voted for the measure, then stood and delivered a blunt critique of the administration’s handling of the conflict.

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on,’” Cassidy later told reporters. “This is supposed to last four weeks. It’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved.”

Cassidy offered a similar account elsewhere, saying: “You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last for four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved. And I want to know what’s going on. He did not particularly care for my comments.”

Just caught up with Bill Cassidy – he told me he will not be bullied into silence. pic.twitter.com/iylFvl99ep — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) June 24, 2026

The president, according to Cassidy and others familiar with the meeting, did not take the criticism well.

Cassidy claimed Trump repeatedly interrupted him and demanded that he sit down.

“The president didn’t want to hear my question, interrupted me. I’m not going to be bullied when I’m trying to get answers for the American people.”

A person familiar with the meeting said Trump repeatedly ordered Cassidy to sit down and at one point called him a “lunatic.” Cassidy acknowledged that the exchange escalated.

“He did not particularly care for my comments, raised his voice. I lost my temper, that’s not appropriate— it’s the Irish in me,” Cassidy said. “I matched his tone and his volume and it went back and forth.”

The argument reportedly became so intense that a senator seated next to Cassidy pulled him back into his chair in an effort to calm the situation.

Cassidy said Trump also mocked him over his recent election defeat.

“What does President Trump say? ‘Oh, you lost the election,’ that sort of thing, whatever comes to mind to demean another person,” Cassidy said.

The confrontation carried extra weight because of the long-running feud between the two men.

Trump had backed a Republican rival against Cassidy, helping make him the first incumbent senator in more than a decade to lose a primary. Much of the animosity traces back to Cassidy’s vote to convict Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Yet Cassidy said he has no regrets about challenging the president.

“It does not appear … that the course of this is going the way we were told. So I make no apologies for standing up to the president, trying to demand that more information be shared with the Senate and more information be shared with the American people,” he said.

“If someone tries to bully me into not asking that question, I’m not going to accept that either.”

Within hours of the confrontation, events took another turn.

Cassidy was invited to the White House for a briefing with Vice President JD Vance and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff. Afterward, Cassidy said many of his concerns had been addressed and voted against a similar war powers measure later that evening.

“I want to thank Vice President Vance and Special Envoy Witkoff for the thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran,” Cassidy posted on X. “I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns.”

Some Republicans attempted to minimize the temperature of the meeting. Sen. Roger Marshall shrugged off the confrontation, telling reporters, “Y’all act like no one ever yelled at each other.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville described it as “halftime talk” and added: “Probably needed to be said, end of the day. I think they got a lot of — both of them — got a lot off their chests.”

Others were more pointed. Texas Sen. John Cornyn — another lame duck who recently lost to a Trump-backed candidate in a Republican primary — dryly observed, “That was quite a unity message.”

Trump himself left little doubt that hard feelings remained.

“We like everybody really in the room, but there’s a few people that I don’t like but that’s OK, I think you know who they are,” he told reporters afterward, then tried to say the meeting had gone “really great” but his body language and trite talking points told a different story.

The clash quickly ignited debate online. One social media user wrote, “Now that Cassidy is on his way out he has suddenly grown a spine. Zero respect. But, thankfully, the War Powers Act wasn’t passed; it doesn’t mean it’s dead.”

Another argued, “Trump deserves all the criticism that he’s given. He has screwed America badly and it will take decades to recover from his incompetence. Too bad for all of us that Cassidy et al are just discovering this.”

A third reaction captured the broader frustration some observers believe exists within Republican ranks: “I think how many Republicans want to tell this motherf-cker to go f-ck himself but don’t cuz of their refusal to put the country above party.”

For a meeting that had been billed as an opportunity for Republicans to get on the same page, the loudest message was how much disagreement remains just beneath the surface.