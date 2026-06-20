‘His Soul Is Leaving His Body’: Donald Trump’s Unhinged Rant Ends in an Iran Confession So Bad Even Marco Rubio Can’t Keep a Straight Face

President Donald Trump took the world stage at the Group of 7 Summit in France and embarrassingly revealed why he finally moved to end his war of choice with Iran. His motivation had nothing to do with the financial struggles many Americans face. Critics say it is and always was about his ego.

Trump has repeatedly denied that the growing financial hardship in the U.S. had anything to do with his military campaign against the Islamic Republic or that he even cared about it.

In early May, he even said very clearly and pointedly, “Not even a little bit… I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” when he was asked whether the worsening economic conditions in the U.S. might cause him to try and end his war.

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The price of gas has doubled since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran on February 28. The costs of food and utilities have steadily risen on his watch, along with inflation.

On Wednesday, during a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, France, Trump did another about-face. This time, he seemed to say he did care about the Americans’ financial situation.

The president suddenly declared that he did not want history to remember him as another Herbert Hoover. Many Americans blame the former president for the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Trump told reporters he decided last weekend to accept what he described as a less-than-ideal “memorandum of understanding” with Iran. Officials signed the agreement Wednesday in France. Trump said he made the decision to avoid an “economic catastrophe,” according to ABC News.

“So rather than possibly going into a depression, rather than having your favorite president be Herbert Hoover, he was always the one I didn’t want to be,” Trump said, apparently claiming the title of “favorite president” for himself, but he wasn’t done.

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“I wouldn’t have preferred Nixon. I wouldn’t have preferred nearly plenty. I wouldn’t prefer, but the one I always thought of, Herbert Hoover, and he caused it,” Trump said, tripping over his words and barely making sense.

“He raised taxes too fast, and he raised interest rates too fast, all at the same time, and it caused the Great Depression. So, I don’t think I’ll make mistakes like that,” he insisted.

But then he said something opponents are pointing to as rather ominous, that Trump could have ended the war and Iran’s ongoing blockade of the critical Strait of Hormuz months ago.

“I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened. But all I know is, every time we talked about the possibility of peace, the stock market shot up like a rocket ship,” Trump crowed.

During the press conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood next to Trump, fidgeting with a blank look on his face, furtively glancing around, eyes darting side to side, as if he wanted to be anywhere else but on that stage next to a rambling Trump.

Angry social media reactions quickly filled platforms with comments about Rubio and how his face says it all.

“The remaining bits of Marco’s soul are leaving his body at this moment,” a Threads user suggested.

Another joked, “I was laughing so much at him, he looked so f-cking bored and embarrassed.”

This one laughed, saying, “At times I think he might jump off stage.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick were also onstage.

“Watching him fidget and the HEAVY SIGH was SO enjoyable!” Threads poster Bubby Krae smirked about Rubio, before adding, “Meanwhile, the pedo psychopath Lutnick was grinning and smirking!”

Others also called out Trump’s entourage. “30 min of verbal insanity and counting! Pretty entertaining watching the reactions of the potatoes on his sides.”

Trump and Vice President JD Vance signed a 14-point so-called “memorandum of understanding” on June 17.

It reportedly calls for an immediate ceasefire. It also gives both sides 60 days to negotiate a broader agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program. The deal comes as the Strait of Hormuz reopens. About one-third of the world’s energy supplies passed through the waterway each day before Iran shut it down.