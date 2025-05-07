‘Weird Call from Pharrell Williams as Style Director’: Rosa Parks Trends as Met Gala Fans Zoom In on K-Pop Star’s Bodysuit Pattern, Ask ‘Why Does Lisa Have Rosa Parks In Her Pants?’

The subjectivity of art has landed Pharrell Williams in the hot seat after one of his 2025 Met Gala creations stirred outrage.

Rosa Parks became a trending topic after viewers and fans online noticed K-pop artist Lisa Manobal, who was styled by the music producer, wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble that many believe disrespected the civil rights activist.

The annual star-studded event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5 and featured some of the most popular personalities in entertainment and fashion.

Pharrell Williams is at the center of a Met Gala controversy after he and artist Henry Taylor designed an ensemble featuring the faces of different women. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

Williams, who is the LV Men’s Creative Director, actor Coleman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour served as co-chairs.

Lisa wore a black, fitted, lace blazer with nude panels and a matching panty. Both articles of clothing were intricately covered with a motif of faces. Eagle-eyed spectators were certain that one of the figures covering the singer’s crotch bore an uncanny resemblance to Parks.

On X, one user asked, “Why does Lisa have Rosa Parks in her pants? one of the historic women who fought against racism.” A second onlooker insisted, “LISA NEEDS TO FIRE HER WHOLE PR TEAM AT THIS POINT. WHY IS ROSE PARKS ON YOUR P—S GIRL!!!”

A third critic wrote, “Lisa was dropping the N-word like it’s hot, yet instead of apologizing or even acknowledging the situation, she thought having the late Rosa Parks on her punchacha at that was gonna make it okay???”

Another X post claimed that Lisa was the no.1 “Most mentioned celebrities on Twitter during the Met Gala.”

As one person referred to the faces and portraits on the bottom half of Lisa’s outfit, one person replied, “I think that was debunked but not totally sure. Either way…weird call from Pharrell as style director tbh.”

Why does Lisa have Rosa Parks in her pants? 😭😭 one of the historic women who fought against racism https://t.co/r4koVZvERr pic.twitter.com/ZFr0LgeU84 — . (@BLACKPINK_FFLOP) May 6, 2025

However, LV says nothing of the sort was included in the design. A representative told The Cut the faces were “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.” Williams reportedly commissioned Taylor’s artwork for his debut spring collection in 2023.

A spokesperson for the artist spoke out in a statement released to Vulture.

The individual declared, “The figure featured in Lisa’s Louis Vuitton look is not Rosa Parks, but one of Henry’s neighbors… None of the individuals depicted in any of the garments are Rosa Parks or other well-known figures from Black cultural history. They are all people from Henry’s own life.”

Williams said the look was inspired by the Met’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” “The idea that, like, we love this color black and the world loves the color black… Here’s a moment where we highlight the taste level and the taste buds of Black people,” he said in a video of Lisa’s final Met Gala fitting published by Vogue on YouTube.

The “White Lotus” actress told him, “I feel so honored, and this is so special. Thank you so much.”

Two months prior, she and group members Rose and Jennie, were exposed by an alleged scorned insider, purportedly an ex-employee of YG Entertainment, when footage of them using the N-word surfaced on social media.

Neither the group nor their agency has issued public remarks about the racial controversy.