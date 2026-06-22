‘Kind of Stuff You See on TV’: Two People Accused of Dismembering Black Man, Dumping Body Parts in Georgia Reservoir Were Reportedly Scammers

A Georgia father is demanding justice after authorities accused two people of killing and dismembering his son.

Charles Parker told WSB-TV that a life sentence would not be enough punishment for Brittany Baker and Mario Barber, who are accused of murdering his 37-year-old son, Jamal Parker.

“I want them to be punished,” Parker said.

Mario Barber (left) and Brittany Baker (right) are accused of killing Jamal Parker (middle). (Photo Credit: WSB-TV)

Authorities said Baker and Barber killed Parker, dismembered his body and disposed of some of his remains in the Dog River Reservoir. The pair appeared before a judge on Tuesday to hear the charges against them.

The allegations have left Parker’s family devastated.

“And we can’t even have a regular funeral because of his condition,” Mario Parker told WSB-TV.

Jamal Parker was a well-known Atlanta bartender whose father said was loved by nearly everyone who knew him.

“He was loved by everybody except the people who killed him,” Mario Parker said.

The grieving father said a woman who previously dated his son contacted him after recognizing Jamal’s tattoos in images released by authorities. Parker later provided detectives with a DNA sample, which confirmed the remains belonged to his son.

Investigators believe Jamal Parker was killed inside a home on Langdale Chase in Douglas County.

When deputies searched the residence, they reportedly found a reciprocating saw, cleaning supplies and air fresheners. Authorities also recovered evidence that led to several additional charges against Baker and Barber.

According to Douglas County court records reviewed by Atlanta Black Star, the pair had already been charged earlier this month in a separate case involving alleged identity fraud and counterfeit vehicle registrations.

Prosecutors accused Baker of attempting to use another woman’s identity to open both a Discover Card and a Macy’s credit card account. Court records also accuse her of manufacturing at least six fake identification documents.

Authorities further alleged that Baker and Barber used specialized equipment, including a UV laser printer, to create counterfeit license plates and identification cards from multiple states. Investigators said they found blank tags, printers, stencils and invisible ink during their search.

Both Baker and Barber also face drug-related charges.

For Parker, however, the focus remains on the loss of his son and the brutality of the allegations.

“It’s the kind of stuff you see on TV,” he told WSB-TV. “They had no remorse.”

Baker and Barber have pleaded not guilty to the charges and remain held without bond.